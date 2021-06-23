Best Car Insurance For New Drivers In 2021

With COVID-19 still limiting international travel options, it looks like our family will be traveling domestically this summer. How does rental car insurance work?. This is a great question. At the beginning of the pandemic when travel halted, rental car companies kept afloat by selling off their fleets of cars. Rental car companies also cut their routine orders for new cars. Now, in a summer where domestic travel is the most common option, customers may have to wait several hours for a rental car once they arrive at their destination. Going to the car rental counter with an insurance game plan will help you get through faster, especially this summer, when the continuing rental car shortage may cause added stress.