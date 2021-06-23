This NoVA native is preparing for the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

Hot dogs are a classic New Jersey crowd-pleaser. From Rutt’s Hut to Jimm Buff’s, they have been a quintessential Garden State staple for many years, and no baseball game or 4th of July barbecue party would be complete without them. But, despite their widespread popularity, we don’t actually know where they first originated or who we have to thank for this delicious concoction. Some experts believe that frankfurters originated in Germany, while others suggest that they first came from Austria. Some say New Jersey even pioneered variations such as the chili dog and Italian hot dog. Despite the debate, we venture outside our Garden State limits to explore a few uncommon facts.