This NoVA native is preparing for the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

Supporting the Autistic Self Advocacy Network and Featuring Arches Brewery, Delicious Eats and More. Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. For anyone who thrives off the nail biting experience of friendly competition, Red’s Beer Garden is teaming up with Atlanta’s own Arches Brewing to present the ultimate, local hot dog eating extravaganza during Independence Day weekend. The inaugural event is set to release the dogs at Red’s Beer Garden in Benteen Park on Saturday, July 3rd at 2 p.m. Revelers, competitors, and their four-legged friends are invited to hang out in the newly expanded beer garden and sip on Arches Brewing craft beer. Patrons are not only invited to embrace the aroma of Fripper’s hot dogs during the spectator-friendly competition, but can enjoy Red’s diverse selection of signature hot dog offerings, sandwiches, snacks, beverages and more.