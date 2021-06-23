Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

This NoVA native is preparing for the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

By Jesse Rifkin
northernvirginiamag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarron Breeden, an Orange native, is gunning for gold at the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island this month. And he’s good. As in, “No. 3 Competitive Eater in the World” good. Will this be the year that Virginia finally brings home the coveted Golden Mustard Belt?

northernvirginiamag.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
Person
Joey Chestnut
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#Exercise#Food Drink#Virginia Tech#Japanese#Eatfeats Com#Gatorade#Powerade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsFood Network

These Flat, Round Hot Dogs Solve a Longstanding Barbecue Dilemma

Let’s be honest, there’s nothing better than a grilled hot dog on a summer day. But as anyone who’s ever attended a barbecue knows, for some reason, the number of hot dogs available just never matches up with the number of buns. There’s always one or the other left unpaired.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Costco Fans Are Losing It Over This Food-Court Hot Dog

Not afraid of greasy snacks? Then this story is for you. Redditors are once again proving their creativity in the realm of menu hacks — this time involving the budget-friendly bites at the Costco food-court. The trick involves a hot dog wiener, a slice of cheese pizza, and, most likely, a big pile of napkins and a post-meal nap. Some call it the Cheesy Blaster.
RestaurantsPosted by
New York Only

Enjoy Tasty Burgers And Sweet Treats At This New York Joint That’s Been Around For Over 50 Years

If you’re looking for an old-fashioned New York hamburger joint that hasn’t changed much in 50 years, look no further. Joe’s Dairy Bar and Grill has been a staple of the East Fishkill area for the last few decades. When your food and business model are good, why change? They have a surprisingly expansive menu […] The post Enjoy Tasty Burgers And Sweet Treats At This New York Joint That’s Been Around For Over 50 Years appeared first on Only In Your State.
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

City to host apple pie, hot dog contests during July 4 celebration

FAIRFIELD — What’s more American than apple pie and hot dogs?. The parade and family activities return after last year’s cancellation due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Returning with it are an apple pie cooking contest and a hot dog eating contest. The Apple Pie Bakeoff is open for children and...
Miami, FLMiami New Times

Channel Your Inner Joey Chestnut at Legends' Hot Dog Eating Contest

The Fourth of July is a time for celebrating America's freedom with fireworks, beach days, and the copious consumption of hot dogs. Since 1972, Nathan's Famous has hosted its now-legendary hot dog-eating contest outside its flagship restaurant in Coney Island. The contest, which airs annually on ESPN, has made household...
Restaurantsourstate.com

5 Classic Spots to Eat Bright Leaf Hot Dogs

The aptly named Ole Time Grill — originally Thornton’s — dates back to 1946 and comes with a wall of vintage photos to prove it. While tucked into one of the tiny hot spot’s two booths, you can marvel at a black-and-white portrait of what may be the largest hog ever raised and slaughtered in the area. “He weighed 1,305 pounds,” notes grill owner Robert Smith, who estimates that he fries up between 800 and 1,000 Bright Leaf hot dogs a week. “I do homemade hamburgers and lemonade, but Bright Leafs are my main thing,” says Smith, who makes good company if you mosey in solo. “They’re the best in North Carolina … according to me.”
Atlanta, GAadventuresinatlanta.com

RED’S BEER GARDEN HOSTS INAUGURAL HOT DOG EATING COMPETITION

Supporting the Autistic Self Advocacy Network and Featuring Arches Brewery, Delicious Eats and More. Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. For anyone who thrives off the nail biting experience of friendly competition, Red’s Beer Garden is teaming up with Atlanta’s own Arches Brewing to present the ultimate, local hot dog eating extravaganza during Independence Day weekend. The inaugural event is set to release the dogs at Red’s Beer Garden in Benteen Park on Saturday, July 3rd at 2 p.m. Revelers, competitors, and their four-legged friends are invited to hang out in the newly expanded beer garden and sip on Arches Brewing craft beer. Patrons are not only invited to embrace the aroma of Fripper’s hot dogs during the spectator-friendly competition, but can enjoy Red’s diverse selection of signature hot dog offerings, sandwiches, snacks, beverages and more.
RestaurantsClayton News Daily

Bite into these facts about hot dogs

Hot dogs are the yin to the hamburger’s yang. Franks and burgers are a common pair at barbecues and ballparks, and rightfully so. Handheld, portable meals, they pack a convenient and flavorful punch. Few foods may seem as American as hot dogs. However, hot dogs are derivative of European sausages....
Food & DrinksBrit + Co

These 12 Gourmet Hot Dogs Put the Food Truck to Shame

We loved hot dogs as kids, and we can love them just as much as adults. (Seriously, put down the burger.) These dogs have gone through a total makeover, and we're losing our collective minds over them. Whether your greatest obsession is over breakfast sandwiches or brimming tacos, we promise you there's a gourmet frank to match it. See for yourself with these 12 crave-worthy hot dog transformations!
Food & DrinksAllrecipes.com

8 Next-Level Hot Dogs That Are Frankly Fabulous

Whether you have strong feelings towards hot dogs being a sandwich or not, quite frankly, these hot dogs think outside the bun. From pizza dogs to breakfast dogs, and pull-apart monkey bread dogs to fireworks dogs, these clever twists will make you hot dog hostess of the year. Watch the video above, and scroll below for all the possibilities, along with a bit of a surprise at the end.
Food & Drinksthedigestonline.com

5 Hot Dog Facts You Didn’t Know

Hot dogs are a classic New Jersey crowd-pleaser. From Rutt’s Hut to Jimm Buff’s, they have been a quintessential Garden State staple for many years, and no baseball game or 4th of July barbecue party would be complete without them. But, despite their widespread popularity, we don’t actually know where they first originated or who we have to thank for this delicious concoction. Some experts believe that frankfurters originated in Germany, while others suggest that they first came from Austria. Some say New Jersey even pioneered variations such as the chili dog and Italian hot dog. Despite the debate, we venture outside our Garden State limits to explore a few uncommon facts.
Petsakc.org

Can Dogs Eat Hot Dogs?

Your dog would probably love to chow down on a hot dog. But is that a good idea? Hot dogs could be considered a kind of mystery meat, full of ingredients that you might be surprised by, or might not recognize. Many of these ingredients can be toxic to dogs.
Food & DrinksThe Ada News

Super "hot" hot dog

Are you ready to sample a dog that will punch you in the mouth? If so, this dog is for you. Our Super Hot, hot dog is full of spicy flavor and is ready to make you cry. 1 Tbsp Head Country All Purpose Championship Seasoning. 1/4 Cup Hiland Sour...
NFLboropulse.com

July 4th Means Watching the Hot Dog Eating Contest and Independence Day

The Train Daddy is back with sports news, life lessons and politically incorrect talk. All aboard!. It’s July and 100 percent time for my over-the-top American Pride article. I love this country and I love sports. So, every July 4th there are two guarantees for me. It’s now tradition, and...