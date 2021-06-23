A community ‘Godspell’ gives hope, evokes enthusiasm for live theater’s return in Connecticut

A charming, low-key, glad-to-be-alive community theater production of “Godspell” at the Center Stage Theatre in Shelton is a good example of the sort of thing we can expect as live theater emerges from its COVID-induced year-long slumber. As one of the fun, faith-based show’s songs says, “Learn Your Lessons Well.”

Amateurs Rule

Community theaters are where you’re most likely to see shows this summer. Right now, amateur or semiprofessional shows prevail, as Actors Equity union guidelines are still too stringent for many professional theaters to handle. Summer shows had to be planned months ago, when state regulations were harsher. Smaller, close-to-home casts and lower budgets make sense when a theater is still in cautious rebuilding mode.

So “Godspell,” naturally: 10 actors (small for a musical), a six-piece band and a set made up of stuff you can find lying around the theater, like sawhorses and rehearsal boxes. Center Stage’s cast have plenty of experience — most of them from other shows at that theater or as graduates of the theater program at West Connecticut State University. Some of them are standouts welcome on any stage, like the versatile Anna Giordano and the sassy Bobby Henry, hitting just the right balance of looseness, insouciance, spirituality and vocal talent that “Godspell” requires.

Other upcoming shows that fit the small-cast big-energy model: “Murder for 2″ at the Ivoryton Playhouse July 8 through Aug. 1; “Waiting for Godot” at Hole in the Wall Theater in New Britain July 16-25; “Native Gardens” July 9-18 at the Brookfield Theatre; and “Love Letters” Aug. 8.

Happy to See You

The theme of a joyous return is what we’re getting from theaters as they get back to business. One the most famous joyous return stories in world history is that of Jesus. Center Stage also presents its own comeback excitement onstage: costume designer Carol Koumboros deliberately evokes memorable shows from the theater’s past by working in identifiable hats and props.

The whole ensemble just seems ecstatic about performing onstage again, anywhere and anyhow. There’s an extra oomph. Still wondering what will bring people back into the theaters after a year of Netflix? It’s the infectious raw energy and enthusiasm of pent-up performers.

Other timely themes abound: Center Stage is using the revised 2012 script of “Godspell.” Where the original version began with upbeat procession “Prepare Ye the Way of the World,” this rewrite opens with a less overtly religious convocation of philosophers and theorists — from Thomas Aquinas to Jean-Paul Sartre to L. Ron Hubbard — pontificating on existence and morality. Then they prepare the way of the Lord: Jesus, played by Michael Ricciardone, eschewing the character’s classic Superman T-shirt for more mortal garb. This version has a diversity of opinions, a collective humanity, that fits better with post-COVID communities trying to find themselves.

Any decent “Godspell” has an improvisational edge to it. This one tosses off timely references to Mike Pence, Rudy Giuliani, Uber, Venmo and Reebok. It all adds to the “theater is back” glee.

Feeling Safe?

At the June 12 performance of “Godspell,” almost nobody in the audience was masked, when seated or otherwise. There were empty seats between each “pod” of ticketholders, but only from side to side, not in front or in back. The auditorium capacity has been reduced to about 100 people. The show has been selling out at that capacity.

Onstage, joy and freedom are expressed here through dances with hula hoops, a lot of singing in semicircles, but largely through hugs and other touching that can still seem jarring onstage so soon after social distancing. There’s even an audience participation bit where someone is brought onstage to be Lazarus, raised from the dead.

Both the original and newer versions of “Godspell” can be problematic. The original could be rather simplistic, but the rewrite unnecessarily complicates that simple, straightforward piece of entertainment. In both cases, this is a show based around standalone parables and lessons, presented as their own little vaudeville routines, then makes the downbeat narrative switch to an extensive dramatization of the Last Supper and Jesus’ death. The resurrection is handled with a reprise of the show’s hit song “Day by Day.” It’s a mighty mood shift, and if this cast can’t bring it off, well, they’re not the first.

This “Godspell works best when the segments are self-contained song-and-dance bits with the ensemble backing up a soloist or duet. The busier the scenes get, the less impactful they are.

Focus. Efficiency. Attention to the basics. Not overdoing anything. Sharing the excitement of being onstage. That’s the key to “Godspell” and right now it’s the key to theater in general.

“Godspell” by John-Michael Tebelak and Stephen Schwartz, directed by John Corraro and Justin Zenchuk, runs through June 27 at Center Stage Theatre, 54 Grove St., Shelton. Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30, $15, for students. 203-225-6079, centerstageshelton.org .