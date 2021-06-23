‘Shiva Baby’ Depicts Zoomers as a Generation in Crisis

Consider immersing yourself in some American history with the following titles this Independence Day. For many, July Fourth is a day of barbecues, concerts and fireworks. While all those things are great ways to celebrate, people may forget the historical aspect of the Fourth of July. On top of the delicious food and pretty fireworks, you could also watch some historical drama pieces to get a better sense of what led the Founding Fathers to sign the Declaration of Independence. Of course, you could just watch “Hamilton” on Disney+, but if you want to try something different, I have a few recommendations. Strangely enough, the American Revolution did not inspire a ton of big titles like other events in American history. Nevertheless, I have compiled a short list of shows and movies that you could watch depending on what mood you are in.