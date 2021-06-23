Cancel
‘Shiva Baby’ Depicts Zoomers as a Generation in Crisis

By Zach Terrillion, Oberlin College
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirected by Emma Seligman, this film uses its protagonist to portray the cynicism and nihilism rampant among today’s youth. Danielle, the main protagonist of the indie film “Shiva Baby,” has had enough. The past 70 or so minutes have been some of her most humiliating. Her sugar daddy’s fiancée has called her out, she just broke an expensive vase and the question of her future remains a lingering threat. At the ripe age of 21, she has a nervous breakdown in the middle of a funeral service — tough stuff.

This Precise Kind of Woman: Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott Discuss "Shiva Baby"

Emma Seligman's Shiva Baby is exclusively showing on Mubi in some countries starting June 11, 2021 in the Debuts series.Rare is the occasion for filmmakers to transform their short into a feature, and even rarer is it that both are met with obdurate success—especially when the product in question is a debut. Such, however, is the case for Emma Seligman and her NYU senior thesis short film, Shiva Baby—a high-octane embodiment of Murphy’s Law when college-aged Danielle finds herself at a Shiva where she is bombarded by the overwhelming presence of nagging relatives and also—her sugar daddy. Following the short’s debut at SXSW in 2018, it screened at a plethora of prestigious film festivals, including TIFF, London, and the Toronto New Wave Festival, where it won the Future of Film Award. Following in the footsteps of the short, the feature rendition of Shiva Baby premiered at SXSW.
New York City, NYVanity Fair

Festival Fave Shiva Baby Heads Into 13th Week as Word-Of-Mouth Smash in NYC

As cinemas struggle to get back on their feet this summer following countless pandemic-related setbacks, we’ve seen well-deserved cheers for mainstream victories at the box office such as A Quiet Place Part II. However, there’s another success story on a smaller scale about a film connecting with audiences in a profound and emotional way, not only defying Covid restrictions in theaters, but the usual difficulty any independent film has in finding a foothold.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Where to see Shiva Baby, the LGBT comedy that you cannot miss

As every June 28, the International LGBT Pride Day and in Spoiler we have a recommendation to make you. If you really like cunning comedies full of irony, then you have to see that Shiva Baby, the debut of Emma Seligman. It is a feature film that not only gives us a look at bisexuality but also builds an interesting story about religion and family. We tell you where to see it online.
