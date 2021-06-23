‘Shiva Baby’ Depicts Zoomers as a Generation in Crisis
Directed by Emma Seligman, this film uses its protagonist to portray the cynicism and nihilism rampant among today’s youth. Danielle, the main protagonist of the indie film “Shiva Baby,” has had enough. The past 70 or so minutes have been some of her most humiliating. Her sugar daddy’s fiancée has called her out, she just broke an expensive vase and the question of her future remains a lingering threat. At the ripe age of 21, she has a nervous breakdown in the middle of a funeral service — tough stuff.studybreaks.com