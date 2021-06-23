Cancel
CVS Health, American Cancer Society partner on sun safety campaign

By Sandra Levy
drugstorenews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCVS Health and the American Cancer Society are kicking off an in-store fundraising campaign at CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide. Focusing on the importance of sun safety, customers will be able to make a $1 or $3 donation towards the initiative at the register until July 17. "Together, the American Cancer...

#Cvs Health#Skin Cancer#Cvs Health#Cvs Pharmacy#Acs
