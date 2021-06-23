Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Ticks may cause meat allergies

By Times Gazette
Times Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring marks the beginning of tick season and this year, the tick population is expected to surge this year. With it comes the potential for tick bites, which could result in several complications, including Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever and in some cases, cause some people to develop an allergy to red meat after being bitten.

www.timesgazette.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#Allergies#Food Allergy#Environmental Sciences#Southern#The Buckeye State#American#Osu Extension
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Allergy
Related
Food SafetyPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Why Blueberries Can Cause Diarrhea and Green Poop

Blueberries are a healthy, sweet and tangy fruit often added to yogurt, cereal or just eaten by the handful. But some people may have digestive issues after eating them. Diarrhea after eating blueberries can occur from food poisoning or as part of a food allergy or sensitivity. Find out why...
Diseases & TreatmentsSidney Daily News

The differences of disease, allergy and sensitivity

I’ve been experiencing a lot of digestive problems like stomach cramping and bloating. My friend has celiac disease, and she thinks I may have it, too. I have an appointment with my doctor and have been reading up on celiac disease. I don’t understand the differences in gluten sensitivity, celiac disease, and wheat allergy. Can you help?
Wildlifeuga.edu

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria found in cattle

Harmful bacteria are hiding in livestock; traditional methods aren’t finding them. Growing resistance to our go-to antibiotics is one of the biggest threats the world faces. As common bacteria like strep and salmonella become resistant to medications, what used to be easily treatable infections can now pose difficult medical challenges.
Hampden, MAwesternmassnews.com

Extreme heat can cause problems for allergy, asthma sufferers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In addition to the elderly and pets, there's another population that is especially sensitive to heat-related stress. We're talking about those with respiratory illnesses. Western Massachusetts is experiencing a summer scorcher and for those who suffer from allergies and asthma, the recent heat has been unbearable.
ScienceWISH-TV

Scientists discover cause of COVID-19 long-hauler symptoms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Why a person would still present symptoms of the coronavirus after they’ve cleared the infection has remained a mystery to doctors for more than a year. Now, they may have an answer. In a new paper published in the latest issue of Pathogens, scientists say it has...
IndustryTelegraph

Farmyard lozenge ‘can ease allergies’

Asthma and allergy sufferers can ease their symptoms with a so-called farmyard lozenge that mimics the benefits of living in the countryside, according to a specialist British drug company. Allergy Therapeutics is beginning UK trials of an over-the-counter supplement that it claims helps calm the immune system and ease allergy...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Diseases & Treatmentsmarthastewart.com

Can Allergies Cause a Sore Throat? The Experts Weigh In

Allergy season is in full effect, and if you tend to suffer from them, you know that there's nothing pleasant about the sneezing, stuffy nose, and itchy or watery eyes that come with them. Of course, those aren't the only three symptoms that can accompany allergies-some allergy sufferers may also find that they experience a sore throat as well. But it can be tricky to figure out if you're dealing with a sore throat from allergies or from a cold or virus. Here's what experts want you to know.
Rapid City, SDnewscenter1.tv

Finding the source of your allergies

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Summer is here, and for many this time of year that means one thing – allergies are back in full force. Whether it is the occasional stuffy nose or an insufferable combination of sneezing, coughing, and itchy eyes, allergies have the potential to turn the most beautiful time of year into the most annoying. Allergists recommend finding help if you always feel sick with a cough or head congestion, but there are many things you can do to overcome seasonal allergies beyond simple over the counter medications.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
GreenMatters

7 Natural Remedies for Seasonal Allergies

If you suffer from seasonal allergies such as hay fever, then you know how often they can turn a fun and sunny summer day into an absolute misery. Seasonal allergies affect everyone differently — one person might have itchy, watery eyes, while another will have a runny nose or sinus headache. As a result, remedies for seasonal allergies come in all shapes, sizes, doses, and chemical compounds. Nevertheless, these seven remedies should provide natural relief from most seasonal allergies.
HealthWJLA

Great tips to help allergy sufferers

Beautiful weather is in the air, and so is the pollen! F.H. Furr is here to provide some helpful tips to get through allergy season. Close the windows as much as possible. As tempting as it is to let fresh air in, now is not the time. At this time of the year, it's best to block pollens and other allergens from blowing inside your home. Instead, keep your air conditioner running to circulate clean air throughout the home.
Diseases & TreatmentsWashington Times-Herald

Understanding asthma as allergy season returns

The arrival of spring and summer is typically welcomed with open arms. Warm air, green grass, colorful flowers, and, of course, vacations are just a few of the many reasons to celebrate spring and summer. Spring and summer also marks the return of allergy season. According to the American College...
Stillwater, OKokstate.edu

Veterinary Viewpoints: Fighting Johne’s Disease

Media Contact: Derinda Blakeney, APR | OSU College of Veterinary Medicine | 405-744-6740 | derinda@okstate.edu. Johne’s Disease is a slow, contagious disease that is typically fatal to cattle, but there are ways beef producers can keep it out of herds. The bacteria, Mycobacterium avium subspecies paratuberculosis (MAP), primarily affect the...
Healthagrinews-pubs.com

To Your Good Health: C. diff tricky to treat, but rarely terminal

In December, I developed an abscess in my jaw from food getting caught in my tooth. I went to see a local dentist who prescribed clindamycin and metronidazole. I came down with a case of C. difficile. I have since found evidence that multiple antibiotics and clindamycin are causes of C. diff. I am getting mixed messages about my prognosis. Some medical people are telling me it’s not a big deal and to just wash my hands a lot. My primary physician, however, gave me the impression that this is basically a terminal diagnosis. She told me how sorry she was and that I had been a very healthy person, but am not any longer. She told me that it will most likely recur, and every time it does it will be more difficult to treat until I become antibiotic resistant, and that people die from it. She also told me that she would set me up for the standard yearly appointment, but that I should come see her whenever I need to. I am paranoid about what my future holds and what, if anything, I can do. I would like your opinion of this situation. Any guidance you can give me would be greatly appreciated.
HealthGizmodo

CDC Warns Doctors About a Mystery Bacterial Outbreak With No Clear Origin

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a strange cluster of illness in three states caused by a rarely seen bacteria in the U.S., one that’s killed at least one person and hospitalized two others so far. The illness, called melioidosis, can be highly fatal but isn’t normally considered contagious between people. Officials don’t know how these victims contracted the bacteria, though the cases do seem to be connected.
Lifestylepsychologytoday.com

Eating Meat To Recover from Anorexia: Correlation and Cause

Evidence suggests that vegetarianism and veganism can both precede and follow on from the start of an eating disorder. Regardless of initial cause and effect, reversal of the V/V habit may be the only way to disrupt the mutually supportive feedback dynamics. If you cut out one type of food,...
AnimalsOxford Leader

Tick alert!

Like many dogs, Kobea, a 5-year-old Cardigan corgi, loves to take a walk which may include covering some weedy terrain. However, lurking in the fields of the Brandon Township countryside is an unwanted tiny pest waiting to jump on board. Experts say that ticks will be worse this year because...