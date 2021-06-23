Stella Hebb

WASHINGTON — The Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, pleaded not guilty Thursday to tax charges in a Manhattan court a day after a grand jury indicted him and former President Donald Trump's company in a case over its business dealings. Weisselberg, 73, was charged with grand larceny in...
U.S. track sensation Sha'Carri Richardson, who punched her ticket to the Tokyo Games after winning the women’s 100-meter race last month, has been suspended from the Olympic team after testing positive for THC, the chemical in marijuana. Richardson failed a drug test following her Olympic qualifying 100-meter race victory at...
(CNN) — The Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine provides immunity that lasts at least eight months, and it appears to provide adequate protection against the worrying Delta variant, the company said in a statement Thursday night. "Current data for the eight months studied so far show that the single-shot Johnson...
Less than 24 hours after the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) made a direct appeal for the fast-tracking of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, the Supreme Court delivered a potent blow to the original Voting Rights Act (VRA) as it upheld a pair of Arizona voting rights restrictions. CBC...
Janice Dickinson is speaking out amid Bill Cosby being released from prison on Wednesday after his sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennslyvania Supreme Court. The former model, 66, accused the actor/comedian, 83, of raping her in 1982 and testified against him in court. "I would say, don't be...
Richard Branson, the billionaire founder of Virgin Galactic, will fly into space aboard his company's VSS Unity rocketplane on July 11 for an up-and-down test flight, beating Amazon-founder and rival Jeff Bezos into sub-orbital space by nine days. The announcement from Virgin came just a few hours after Bezos announced...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden visited the Miami area Thursday to grieve with family members of people who died or are missing in last week's condo building collapse, as the rescue efforts were forced to come to a temporary halt due to unsafe conditions. "The whole nation is mourning with...
London (CNN Business) — The United States has won international backing for its plan to overhaul the global system for taxing companies, a huge step toward simplifying a complex web of rules long exploited by big corporations. Countries including India, China and Switzerland have agreed to a broad framework for...
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Thursday announced her appointed members of the newly created select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol — and said one Republican, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, will be among them. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., who serves as chairman...