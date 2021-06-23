Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Lin-Manuel Miranda Rejoices About the Return of Broadway

By Jenna Amore, Oakland University
studybreaks.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to COVID-19 restrictions, theater in New York City closed down. Now that it’s coming back, the ‘In the Heights’ creator has gone on Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ to express his excitement. As you take your seats, the lights in the theater begin to flicker and dim. The show is...

studybreaks.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Benanti
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Phylicia Rashad
Person
Olga Merediz
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Musical#Musical Theater#Theater Arts#The Broadway#New Yorkers#American#Puerto Rican#Opera#Tinker Bell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
IndieWire

Life After ‘In the Heights’ Controversy: Here Are 9 Afro-Latino Stars Who Deserve Big Hollywood Roles

Jon M. Chu’s long-awaited film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” should have debuted to critical acclaim. From the dynamic musical numbers to the film’s stars, which include “Hamilton” standout Anthony Ramos, “Orange Is The New Black” star Dasha Polanco, and “Straight Outta Compton” breakout Corey Hawkins, all the signs pointed to another progressive hit on par with Chu’s “Crazy Rich Asians.”
Movies/Film

Lin-Manuel Miranda Responds to ‘In the Heights’ Colorism Criticism: “I’m Truly Sorry”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who created and starred in the stage musical of In the Heights, has responded to the criticisms of colorism in the feature film directed by Jon M. Chu. The criticism had been brewing over the past week on Twitter, after an interview with the cast and crew pointed out the lack of Afro-Latino actors in the film, despite being set in the famously diverse New York neighborhood of Washington Heights. Miranda issued an apology over the “hurt and frustration” caused by this erasure, and admitted that “we fell short.”
MoviesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Response to In the Heights Backlash Completely Misses the Point

The conversation surrounding In the Heights and its lack of Black representation started long before the movie's release on June 11. When the trailer was first released back in December 2019, multiple Twitter users pointed out that the film didn't seem to be realistic of the Washington Heights neighborhood since Black Latinx weren't featured. Their concerns about Washington Heights, which is a predominantly Dominican neighborhood, are valid and highlight the issues of colorism and prejudice found within the community. "Latino is a very broad statement, but what it has done traditionally is weed out people that are Black inside that community," actress Stephanie Beatriz said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. And she's not the only one from In the Heights addressing the criticism.
Moviesfoxbangor.com

Bill Maher Tells Lin-Manuel Miranda Stand Up to Bullies Over “In the Heights”

Bill Maher has some advice for Lin-Manuel Miranda … stop apologizing to the bullies who take joy in making people crawl like a dog in shame for every move they make. Miranda is taking heat for his movie, “In the Heights,” a movie about the Washington Heights area of New York City. He got dragged because the case did not have Afro-Latinx representation.
MoviesNPR

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Los Lobos And Tania León Post Their W's

Every now and then there is a critical mass of Latinos and Latinas making their way into mainstream news, so we take a look at the headlines in this week's show. Everyone seems to have something to say about In The Heights, the film adaptation of the Broadway play written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes. We talk to Marcela Davison Aviles — screenwriter, producer and cultural consultant who worked on 2017's Coco — to give us a history lesson on so-called breakthrough moments for Latinos in Hollywood.
MoviesMilford Daily News

Maher is wrong about Lin-Manuel Miranda's casting apology. There isn't enough apologizing.

Bill Maher thinks there is too much apologizing in America. He made this head-scratching assertion on a recent episode of his eponymous HBO show in response to the online backlash against director Lin-Manuel Miranda for casting light-skinned Latinos in leading roles for the screen adaptation of the Broadway musical “In the Heights.” The movie is based on the real-life New York City neighborhood Washington Heights, which boasts a community largely made up of Afro-Latinos.
Movieskulturehub.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda and the problematic colorism in ‘In The Heights’

If you haven’t already heard, the Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda has taken his critically-acclaimed musical In the Heights to the big screen. It was released last week in theaters and on HBO Max, and it seems that it’s all anyone can talk about. But the conversations don’t just focus on the film’s material; In the Heights is being criticized for its problematic colorism.
UPI News

'Plaza Suite' to open on Broadway in March 2022

June 29 (UPI) -- Plaza Suite will return to Broadway in 2022. Producers announced Tuesday that the revival of the Neil Simon play will have its opening night in March. The play will begin previews Feb. 22 at Hudson Theatre in New York and officially open March 28. Tickets are available now.
Hamilton, MOPosted by
CinemaBlend

Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals He Came Up With Hamilton And In The Heights Finales In The Very Same Way

Lin-Manuel Miranda is best known for the creation of Hamilton, but that musical followed on another very well received Broadway show with In the Heights. While Hamilton technically made it to the screen first, both are now available for fans to see the creative work of Lin-Manuel Miranda, and both are available to show people just what sort of work that Miranda is capable of producing at four o'clock in the morning.
Theater & Dancewabcradio.com

Broadway Returns with Bruce Springsteen

BROADWAY—–(77WABC) Another opening, another show! However, this opening is unlike anything we’ve seen in a long time. It’s yet another big step as the city returns to pre-pandemic levels of entertainment and gatherings. Bruce Springsteen was at center stage last night for his one-man show on Broadway. Fans were required...
Theater & Dancecititour.com

HARRY POTTER TO RETURN TO BROADWAY IN NOVEMBER

The Broadway production of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” will return to the Lyric Theatre on November 16, with the former two-part play now cut down and to be performed in just one sitting eight times a week. Casting has not yet been announced. The play, which is written...
Davenport, IAQuad Cities Onlines

Broadway returns to Adler Theatre

The award-winning musical RENT, The Simon & Garfunkel Story, the newly staged production of Fiddler on the Roof, the record-breaking musical CATS, and the Tony and Grammy Award winning Beautiful: The Carole King Musical are coming to Davenport as part of the 2021-22 Broadway at the Adler Theatre season. Sales...
CelebritiesSan Francisco Chronicle

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rita Moreno should not have to apologize for ‘In the Heights’

Forty years ago this May, I heard a radio bulletin that Pope John Paul II had been shot in an assassination attempt, and that he was receiving emergency surgery at a hospital in Rome. The announcer mentioned the surgeon’s name, Francesco Crucitti, and in the split second it takes to think something without the mind censoring it, I thought, “Uh-oh, the pope’s dead.”