Lin-Manuel Miranda Rejoices About the Return of Broadway

The conversation surrounding In the Heights and its lack of Black representation started long before the movie's release on June 11. When the trailer was first released back in December 2019, multiple Twitter users pointed out that the film didn't seem to be realistic of the Washington Heights neighborhood since Black Latinx weren't featured. Their concerns about Washington Heights, which is a predominantly Dominican neighborhood, are valid and highlight the issues of colorism and prejudice found within the community. "Latino is a very broad statement, but what it has done traditionally is weed out people that are Black inside that community," actress Stephanie Beatriz said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. And she's not the only one from In the Heights addressing the criticism.