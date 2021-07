Iowa State University will work with three central Iowa counties to create a laboratory to research and test technologies to boost rural broadband connectivity. ISU will lead wireless tech research to advance rural broadband with the help of $16 million in funding from the National Science Foundation, a matching investment and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The university will research and test wireless technology to better link communities, farms and schools in Story, Boone and Marshall counties.