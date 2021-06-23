Cancel
The Olivia Rodrigo Hate Train

By Sydney Smith, University of Pittsburgh
studybreaks.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there is one thing that has stayed constant throughout history, from the Salem Witch Trials to the modern popularity of “Twilight,” it is society’s general hatred for young women. Many girls are mocked for their interests, their appearances and their hobbies. Take that young woman and put her in the public eye and you create a whole new monster. Some of the most hated public figures are either actors or musicians (or they’re otherwise involved in the industry), so imagine being a woman in both categories — like Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande or Olivia Rodrigo. The first two celebrities are arguably household names, but you might be thinking: Who is Olivia Rodrigo? And why do we hate young women?

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feminism#Pop Music#Music Industry#The Salem Witch Trials#Wildflower Cases
