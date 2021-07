Zachary Gauge, Head of Real Estate Research & Strategy Europe ex DACH at UBS, gives an update on the U.K. property market and discusses what effect could the end of the moratorium on evictions and winding-up petitions have on the real estate market in the U.K., who wins out of urban vs out-of-town retail properties in the UK in the long-term and why, the future of the U.K. office market and more. (06/2021)