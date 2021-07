Brazil’s death toll for Covid-19 passed a grim 500,000 on Saturday, with experts warning that this number may well get worse due to a slow vaccination programme and the government’s refusal to encourage social distancing measures.Anti-government protesters took to the streets in cities across Brazil, brandishing banners and flags while blaming President Jair Bolsonaro for the country’s worsening health and economic crisis, and calling for him to be ousted.Thousands gathered in parts of Rio de Janeiro with posters bearing slogans such as: “Get out Bolsonaro. Government of hunger and unemployment,” and “500 thousand deaths. It’s his fault” – the “his”...