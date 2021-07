Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour rebounded to Number One in its fifth week on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart with 9,900 sales, 23,300 song downloads, and 119.6 million streams. Sour arrived at Number One in May with the biggest debut week of 2021. It was subsequently displaced by Taylor Swift’s Evermore — an oldie which climbed to Number One thanks to a well-timed vinyl release — Lil Durk and Lil Baby’s joint project The Voice of the Heroes, and Polo G’s Hall of Fame. As Sour returned to Number One, Rodrigo also enjoyed the top song in the country; “Good 4 U” has ruled the RS 100 for five consecutive weeks.