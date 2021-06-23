Netflix’s ‘Q-Force’ Adds Sean Hayes, David Harbour & More to Voice Cast (VIDEO)
Netflix is giving viewers their first look at the upcoming adult animated comedy Q-Force which is set to premiere Thursday, September 2. The series which has been given a 10-episode order features an all-star voice cast that includes Sean Hayes, Gary Cole, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes, and Gabe Liedman. Created by Liedman, the show is executive produced by Hayes, Todd Milliner, Ben Heins, Mike Schur, and David Miner.www.hazard-herald.com