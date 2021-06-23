Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

TREASURIES-10-year yield stalls below 1.5%; reverse repo hits another record

By David Randall
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

(Updates with Bowman, Bostic comments, auction) By David Randall NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - Ten-year Treasury yields inched higher but remained below 1.5% in muted trading on Wednesday, one day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reaffirmed in congressional testimony the central bank's view that rising inflation will likely be temporary. "We will not raise interest rates pre-emptively because we fear the possible onset of inflation. We will wait for evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances," Powell said in a hearing before a U.S. House of Representatives panel. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman and Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic echoed the central bank's sentiment that high inflation will be temporary as the economy settles back to normal after the coronavirus pandemic, though above-average inflation may last longer than originally thought. "Temporary is going to be a little longer than we expected initially. ... Rather than it being two to three months, it may be six to nine months," Bostic said in an interview on National Public Radio's "Morning Edition." At their meeting last week, Fed officials surprised many market participants with a more hawkish tone and suggested that the central bank may raise interest rates as soon as 2023. The yield curve - a measure of expectations of the economy's direction - was little changed. The spread between 5- and 30-year Treasury yields rose to 122.90 basis points, well above the 107.80 that it hit Monday. The Fed's policy stance will likely not change until its Jackson Hole, Wyoming, meeting in late August, leaving Treasury yields in a narrow trading range, analysts said. "Absent much volatility on Fed rhetoric or even volatility in Treasuries, technicals are set to remain in focus in the interim," said Daniel Krieter, director of fixed income strategy at BMO Capital Markets. The Treasury auctioned $61 billion in five-year notes Wednesday afternoon with a yield of 0.904%, the highest since February 2020. The Fed's reverse repurchase window took in a record $813.6 billion in cash from 73 counterparties, a sign investors see few attractive options available in a low-yield environment. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.4869%, while shorter-term 2-year yields edged higher to 0.2621%. Long duration 30-year Treasury yields inched up to 2.1104%. Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 0.003 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-186/256 0.2621 0.011 Three-year note 99-96/256 0.4617 0.019 Five-year note 99-94/256 0.8813 0.024 Seven-year note 100-16/256 1.2405 0.022 10-year note 101-68/256 1.4869 0.015 20-year bond 103-108/256 2.0398 0.008 30-year bond 105-216/256 2.1104 0.005 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.50 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.25 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.00 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.50 1.25 spread (Reporting by David Randall; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
169K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasuries#U S Treasury#Treasury Bills#Interest Rates#Treasuries 10 Year#House Of Representatives#National Public Radio#Bmo Capital Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
Related
StocksPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Wall Street hits another record; energy stocks, banks gain

Stocks finished broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday, adding to the gains that helped the market close out its best first half of a year since the dotcom bubble. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, marking its sixth straight gain and fourth consecutive record high. The price of U.S. crude oil rose more than 2%, giving a boost to energy companies. Bond yields edged higher and helped lift bank stocks. Health care and communication companies also helped lift the market. The consumer staples sector was the only laggard, weighed down by a pullback in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance.
Businesshot96.com

Bets ramping up for lower Treasury yields in the second half of 2021

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Some investors are betting that U.S. government bond yields will stay subdued or continue weakening in the second half of the year, a sharp departure from the first quarter, when an unexpected surge in yields prompted many analysts to raise their forecasts. Since peaking at pre-pandemic...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Gold Is A Natural Hedge Against Bad Fed Policy

Gold doesn’t get any respect for its core attribute. Some investors think of gold as an inflation hedge because it has maintained its purchasing power over time. Others seem to think that gold is some type of hedge against a stock market crash. Yet gold doesn’t correlate with the stock market and it doesn’t move in lockstep with the Consumer Price Index. It is a hedge against the federal government making bad fiscal policy. While inflation does come about because of bad policy, it isn’t a cause-and-effect relationship with the world’s favorite shiny metal. Gold is the ultimate hedge on the government screwing up, and they have been screwing up quite a bit this new century.
Posted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields rise ahead of June jobs report

(Updates yields, adds analyst comments, reverse repo volume, breakeven rate) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields crept a little higher on Thursday as the market awaited the government's June employment report for clues on how it might influence Federal Reserve monetary policy. The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 3.1 basis points at 1.4747%. On Wednesday, it tumbled to its lowest level since June 21 at 1.438% due mostly to quarter- and month-end demand. Friday's closely watched U.S. Labor Department report is expected to show that nonfarm payrolls increased by 700,000 in June, after rising by 559,000 in May, according to a Reuters poll of economists. The unemployment rate is forecast to have fallen to 5.7%, from 5.8% in May. The Fed has been focusing on the labor market's recovery as well as inflation as it contemplates when and how to roll back measures put in place last year to aid the coronavirus-battered economy. Anders Persson, chief investment officer of global fixed income at Nuveen, said while the Treasury market may be looking for direction from June jobs data, it and the Fed are likely to remain in a holding pattern until the trajectory of economic growth and inflation becomes clearer. "It's going take a couple more months before we get that clarity in the data," he said. "I struggle to see that tomorrow is really going to change the narrative, including for the Fed." Still, yields may move around a bit in the short term after the report due to technical factors and light staffing on trading desks heading into the July 4th holiday weekend, Persson added. Ahead of Friday's jobs report, the Labor Department said on Thursday that initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped by a bigger-than-expected 51,000 to a seasonally adjusted 364,000 for the week ended June 26. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 390,000 applications for the latest week. "The data continued to show the recovery intact and getting there slowly on the labor market," said Kim Rupert, managing director for fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco. The Institute for Supply Management reported that U.S. manufacturing activity grew at a moderate pace in June, but employment contracted for the first time in seven months likely due to shortages of raw materials and labor. Meanwhile, the amount of cash flowing into the Fed's overnight reverse repurchase operation eased to $742.6 billion on Thursday following Wednesday's record high $992 billion. The breakeven inflation rate on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities rose to its highest level since early June at 2.515%. The two-year Treasury yield was last less than a basis point higher at 0.2566%. A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes was less than a basis point steeper at 121.64 basis points. The five-year note to 30-year bond yield curve was last 1.55 basis points flatter at 118.06 basis points. July 1 Thursday 3:13PM New York / 1913 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.002 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.005 Two-year note 99-189/256 0.2566 0.008 Three-year note 99-90/256 0.4713 0.016 Five-year note 99-224/256 0.9006 0.026 Seven-year note 100-8/256 1.2453 0.030 10-year note 101-96/256 1.4747 0.031 20-year bond 103-212/256 2.0152 0.019 30-year bond 106-128/256 2.0816 0.015 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.25 1.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.00 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.00 0.50 spread (By Karen Pierog; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Nick Zieminski)
Marketsetftrends.com

Bond ETFs Slip as Improving Jobs Data Could Signal Fed Policy Changes

U.S. Treasury bond-related exchange traded funds pulled back Thursday as yields rose in response to the lower weekly jobless claims ahead of the big June jobs report Friday, which could affect the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook. On Thursday, the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) fell 0.1% and...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Fed's Bullard warns inflation could be higher than expected in 2022

A recent burst of inflation could prove more long-lasting than expected as the surging U.S. economy faces widespread bottlenecks that have severely disrupted the global supply chain, a Federal Reserve official said on Thursday. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard predicted that prices for most goods and services will continue...
MarketsLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar gains ahead of U.S. payrolls, seen higher short-term

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - The dollar hit three-month highs on Thursday but traded within narrow. ranges as investors looked to Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for clues on whether the Federal Reserve. will start to reduce monetary stimulus sooner rather than later. The U.S. dollar index, which measures...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed, ECB minutes and all eyes on China inflation

July 2 (Reuters) - Minutes of the June meetings of the U.S. Fed and the ECB, plus the latest inflation data from China - here's a rapid tour of next week's top economic events and themes to be covered by Reuters bureaus. UNITED STATES. The week after the U.S. payrolls...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold gains on Delta variant worries; U.S. jobs data in focus

(Recasts, adds comment, updates prices) July 2 (Reuters) - Gold gained for a third straight session on Friday as concerns over the Delta variant of COVID-19 boosted bullion’s safe-haven appeal, with investors awaiting a crucial U.S. jobs report that could shed more light on the Federal Reserve’s next move. Spot...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Cash keeps flowing into equities and bonds - BofA

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors kept on injecting more cash into bonds and equities, BofA’s latest fund flow statistics showed on Friday, as Wall Street hit new record highs and U.S. government bond yields remained capped below 1.5%. Fixed income funds attracted $13.2 billion and equities sucked in $9.6 billion in...
Posted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar hits three-month high ahead of U.S. jobs test

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar hit a fresh three-month high versus other major currencies on Friday, as traders wagered strong U.S. labour data could lift it even further. The dollar index is on track to gain nearly 1% this week, its fourth weekly rise in five weeks....
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-S&P futures at record high ahead of nonfarm payrolls data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) July 2 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 hovered at record highs on Friday as investors marked time ahead of closely watched employment data for more clarity on the U.S. jobs market and the fate of easy monetary policy.
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Extends Rally Ahead of PMIs, NFPs

US DOLLAR PRICE OUTLOOK: DXY INDEX CLIMBS TO FRESH POST-FOMC HIGHS. US Dollar bulls made a strong push to close out the first half of the year 2.7% higher. DXY Index might challenge trend resistance as economic data weighs on Fed taper bets. Bookmark and revisit our Real Time News...
Dallas, TXbondbuyer.com

Kaplan says Fed will avoid 2013 taper tantrum this time around

The Federal Reserve’s tapering of its asset purchases, which he hopes will start “soon,” will run smoother this time around because investors already know that a move is being discussed, said Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan. “I want it to get out into the market, and I...
ForexTV.com

Gold Futures Down Marginally As Dollar Ticks Higher

Gold prices are edging lower Wednesday morning with traders largely staying cautious as they look ahead to U.S. jobs data for clues about the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy stance. The dollar’s modest uptick is also weighing on gold prices. The dollar index has pared some gains after advancing to 92.16....
Life Style Extra

TREASURIES- Yields fall, reverse repo volume soars as Q2 ends

CHICAGO, June 30 (Reuters) - Yields on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries fell on Wednesday to their lowest levels in more than. a week as the market wound down 2021's second quarter, while the. amount of cash flooding into the Federal Reserve's reverse. repurchase operation set a new record high as it...
Economynationalmortgagenews.com

Fed’s Waller joins support for targeting MBS purchases in taper

Federal Reserve officials who favor prioritizing mortgage-backed securities when they begin to scale back asset purchases have added Governor Christopher Waller to their ranks. The first board member to publicly come out in favor of starting the taper with MBS, Waller said that amid sharply rising house prices, it would...