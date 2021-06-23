Weather 6-23-21

HISTORIC AND DANGEROUS HEAT WAVE EXPECTED THIS WEEKEND AND WELL INTO NEXT WEEK. As high pressure remains anchored off the Pacific coast, dry and warm winds will once again blow across central and eastern Washington today. Northcentral Washington weather for today will be sunny, windy and hot with afternoon highs in the mid 90’s. Localized gap winds in the Wenatchee, Entiat, Chelan, and Vantage areas are expected to blow in the 15 to 20 mph range with gusts to 30 mph prompting the issuance of a Red Flag Warning for portions of central Washington today from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.