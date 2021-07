The New York Islanders dropped an uncharacteristic game to the Tampa Bay Lightning last night, losing 8-0 in what was easily a one-sided matchup. The tilt was reminiscent to Game 1 of the Conference Final in 2020, but this one might have been a little worse. Semyon Varlamov didn’t even make it out of the first period when head coach Barry Trotz pulled him out of the game after allowing three goals on 16 shots in just 15:27. Ilya Sorokin came in as the relief but didn’t fare much better at all, surrendering five goals on 26 shots through the remainder of the game. To be fair, it was hardly either goaltender’s fault. The Islanders simply did not adapt to the pace of play in front of the net-minders.