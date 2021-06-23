Cancel
Netflix’s ‘Q-Force’ Adds Sean Hayes, David Harbour & More to Voice Cast (VIDEO)

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
Delaware County Daily Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix is giving viewers their first look at the upcoming adult animated comedy Q-Force which is set to premiere Thursday, September 2. The series which has been given a 10-episode order features an all-star voice cast that includes Sean Hayes, Gary Cole, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes, and Gabe Liedman. Created by Liedman, the show is executive produced by Hayes, Todd Milliner, Ben Heins, Mike Schur, and David Miner.

At its core, “Q-Force” is about a team of LQBTQ+ spies trying to prove their worth to the American Intelligence Agency. According to Deadline, the plot centers around Agent Mary who is a top-performing member of the AIA, but is relegated to the obscure West Hollywood branch when he comes out as gay. There, he assembles his elite team and solves a case before the AIA accepts them as secret agents. However, they have to include the straight Agent Buck in their group and prove themselves as worthwhile members of the organization.