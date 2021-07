Superintendent Matt Schultz reviewed the district’s plan for the upcoming school year with the Lanesboro School Board at their June 17 meeting. The school was able to adapt the standard business preparedness plan from the state of Minnesota and also used data from a survey that was sent to parents of Lanesboro students. Only one parent surveyed said that they did not want their children returning to school in-person, but it was not for a COVID-related reason. Eighty-nine percent of the parents responded that they were comfortable with their children attending school without a mask and 99% were amenable to returning to normal routines at school. Those who were hesitant were concerned about their children who are under the age of 12 and are not able to receive the COVID vaccine yet.