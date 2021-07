How much does an offensive tackle matter in today’s NFL? As is the case with a lot of linemen on both sides of the ball, the true effect of a great offensive tackle can really be seen in his absence. Let’s take the Kansas City Chiefs as one of 2020’s most compelling examples. In the 2019 postseason, right tackle Mitchell Schwartz came very close to pitching a series of perfect games. On the way to Kansas City’s win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, Schwartz had 142 pass-blocking reps in three playoff games, and allowed no sacks, no quarterback hits, and just one quarterback hurry. It was a highly important performance for a right-handed offense.