Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Clay, Inland St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Clay; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval; Western Clay SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. JOHNS NORTHEASTERN CLAY AND SOUTHERN DUVAL COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM EDT * At 250 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a thunderstorm over Switzerland, or near Green Cove Springs, moving southeast at 15 mph. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Green Cove Springs, Fruit Cove, World Golf Village, Fleming Island, Picolata, Switzerland, Durbin and Bakersville.