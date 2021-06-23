Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Trout River, Western Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 01:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Trout River; Western Duval SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN DUVAL COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM EDT * At 214 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ortega, or near Jacksonville, moving east at 10 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph, excessive cloud-to-ground lightning, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Orange Park, Unf, Mandarin, Arlington, Baymeadows, Ortega, Craig Field, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace and Nas Jax.