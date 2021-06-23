Music moments we all wish we had seen live

Michael Douglas has revealed that someone mistook his daughter Carys for his granddaughter when he attended her high school graduation. Michael Douglas has opened up about a “rough” incident in which parents at his daughter Carys‘ high school mistook him for the 18-year-old’s grandfather. The legendary actor, 76, who shares Carys and Dylan, 20, with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, 51, discussed his daughter’s graduation during the June 8 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “It was so wonderful, I’m so proud of her. But I gotta tell you Kelly, it’s a little rough when you’re going out the doors and the other parents are saying, ‘Oh congratulations, you must be so proud of your granddaughter’.”