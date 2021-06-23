Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Music moments we all wish we had seen live

947wls.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you have a favorite music moment that you wish you could’ve seen live?. A recent poll found that the top ten moments people wished to be at are…. 1. Whitney Houston singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl 25 in 1991. 2. Elton John’s performance of “Candle in the...

www.947wls.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Shakira
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
James Brown
Person
Prince
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2012 Summer Olympics#Apollo#Woodstock 1969
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
Music
Related
Music947wls.com

Tenacious D Covers The Beatles

I’m a big fan of Jack Black and especially his band Tenacious D. I’m not sure if that band performs any songs without dropping an F bomb or 6, so be warned – probably not a good idea to play this if you’re at work or have little ones around. But I just love their interpretation of The Beatles “You Never Give Me Your Money/The End”, had to share!
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Ed Sheeran wanted for Platinum Jubilee gig

Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Stevie Wonder are being lined up for a star-studded concert in honour of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. The 95-year-old monarch will mark 70 years on the throne in 2022 and to celebrate, the BBC are "going all out" to bring in entertainers from around the world to celebrate the milestone with a spectacular show, and they have already started to reach out to big name artists to discuss their availability.
MusicEssence

9 Moments We Loved From Bobby Brown Verzuz Keith Sweat During Essence Festival

Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat went hit for hit tonight in a special ESSENCE Festival of Culture edition of Verzuz. The two had decades of tunes to choose from, and the R&B clash of the titans was full of surprises including a few unexpected guests who showed up to show love on stage, and dance moves that proved the New Jack Swing kings still have it.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Watch Courtney Love Cover Britney Spears’ “Lucky”

Courtney Love took to Instagram yesterday to share a cover of Britney Spears’ song “Lucky.” In the middle of Love’s acoustic performance, she began crying. Watch it happen below. Love was interviewed for Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino’s New Yorker article, which outlined Spears’ life under the conservatorship of her...
Musicdaytonatimes.com

Hudson covers Aretha classics for ‘Respect’ soundtrack

Jennifer Hudson is not only playing Aretha Franklin on screen, she’s covering the Queen of Soul in the studio, too. The original motion picture soundtrack for the Aretha biopic “Respect” sees Hudson covering 17 of her classics, including the title track, “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man,” “You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman,” “Chain of Fools,” “Think” and more, Epic Records announced Monday.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

It is time we brought the rules on music streaming up to date – so that more musicians can make a living

I love music. I love to sing, play, and even write and record my own songs. For me creativity is in and of itself a good thing. But for some people it’s also their living – and they deserve fair remuneration when others profit from and enjoy their creative output.I also love music streaming. Who wouldn’t want to be able to access all the world’s music from a device in their back pocket? For those of us who grew up saving our pennies to buy the latest David Bowie record, streaming is a modern-day miracle. So why am I, along...
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: BVSMV – “Wish We Were Sightseers”

Synthwave project BVSMV has a new EP out on Triplicate Records. Sitting atop sunrise-soaked mountains, BVSMV creates a rolling landscape with “True Cyan” while “Tessellations” reflects the morning clouds drifting across the horizon. It’s music that your soul bathes in, eager to liberally sprawl across space. BVSMV has your morning wake-up soundtrack handy with “Wish We Were Sightseers.”
Books & LiteratureRefinery29

Lisa Taddeo: “We All Do Different Things In These Private Hellish Moments”

"Okay, we'll just chalk it up to the lag. Anything I say that is stupid is due to the lag." Lisa Taddeo laughs from my laptop, her mouth moving out of sync with the words she's saying. Because of course this has happened. It's only been one year and three months since we started relying on Zoom for just about everything and yet here we are, still dealing with basic tech issues.
MusicEssence

When We Talk About Black History We Must Include Music

Black music is not only a thread in the fabric of African-American history, over time it has shaped many of the pop culture moments we see across societies. Black music is recognized nationally once a year during the month of June, but since the celebration began, the material we include in that category has evolved far beyond its foundation—and necessarily so.
TV Showsfemalefirst.co.uk

Six LGBTQ+ TV shows we wish had more seasons

Feeling super nostalgic about this iconic queer TV shows. We may be nearing the end of Pride Month, but the parades continue - as do the struggles of LGBTQ+ people everyday. We’ve come a long way in TV and film in representation of the community, but there are a few old school classics that will always have a place in our hearts.
Theater & Dancethatgrapejuice.net

Jennifer Lopez Announces New Single ‘Cambia El Paso’

Jennifer Lopez has new music coming imminently. For, she has just announced the release of her latest single ‘Cambia El Paso.’. Taking to Instagram, she announced the song, release date, and her collaborator, saying:. “#CambiaElPaso with Rauw Alejandro ✨ This July 5. Get Ready! #linkinbio to pre-save 📸: @lacarba.”. J.Lo...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Michael Douglas, 76, Embarrassed After He’s Mistaken For His Daughter Carys’ Grandfather

Michael Douglas has revealed that someone mistook his daughter Carys for his granddaughter when he attended her high school graduation. Michael Douglas has opened up about a “rough” incident in which parents at his daughter Carys‘ high school mistook him for the 18-year-old’s grandfather. The legendary actor, 76, who shares Carys and Dylan, 20, with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, 51, discussed his daughter’s graduation during the June 8 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “It was so wonderful, I’m so proud of her. But I gotta tell you Kelly, it’s a little rough when you’re going out the doors and the other parents are saying, ‘Oh congratulations, you must be so proud of your granddaughter’.”
MusicBillboard

How Cars Became Music’s Hottest Accessory While We Were All Stuck At Home

Long before Rostam released his second solo album, Changephobia, at the top of June, he was recovering from COVID-19 -- and pulling inspiration from the experience of being in self-isolation. Album track “4Runner” perhaps best chronicles how the artist was feeling at the time. “Subconsciously, I think I was dreaming...