Kushfly: Premium Cannabis Delivery in Los Angeles & SoCal

Have you heard of the Entourage Effect? It has nothing to do with the HBO series—in fact, it’s about the combined benefits of CBD, THC, and other compounds in cannabis. CBD and THC are often compared for their differences, but they’re actually friends, not rivals. The two compounds, which occur naturally in the cannabis plant, work together to enhance each other and shift their effects for the better. When you combine CBD with THC or other cannabinoids, you end up with an experience that’s much more than the sum of its parts.