Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Kushfly: Premium Cannabis Delivery in Los Angeles & SoCal

L.A. Weekly
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKushfly is a deluxe on demand cannabis delivery service providing the best brands in the Los Angeles & SoCal area. Combined with an average 45 minute local delivery, Kushy offers the highest quality and most desirable cannabis experience. We have exclusive brands as well as top choice strains, concentrates, prerolls and edibles. We pride ourselves on our rapid delivery, first-rate customer service, and catered daily discounts. Kushfly goes above and beyond to build an inclusive community with each and every interaction.

www.laweekly.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Herer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Safety#Cannabis Strain#The Los Angeles Socal#Demand La Delivery#Bogo#Apple Fritters#Blue Dream#Thin Mint Cookies#Banana Og#Biscotti#Ice Cream Cake#Italian#Hawaiian#Amg#Elite Extracts#Meraki#Loud Edibles#Stndrd#Social#Whiz Edibles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Industry
News Break
Google
News Break
Delivery Service
Related
RetailPosted by
Benzinga

From GrubHub To Cannabis: An Entrepreneur's Life-Long Bet On Home Deliveries

“This is my life,” says cannnabis industry CEO Adam Berk. And it is true: Berk is in fact passionate about his job. He has always been. Last year, the vertically-integrated cannabis company he headed, Stem Holdings, acquired Driven Deliveries, the world's first publicly-owned cannabis delivery company. The resulting corporation, Driven by Stem (OTC:STMH), boasts a market cap of more than $85 million, with sales projected to hit $75 million in 2021.
Politicslonelyplanet.com

Top neighborhoods to explore in Los Angeles

From Hollywood-chic style to down-to-earth food trucks and farmers markets, Los Angeles' draws are myriad. Topping the list is the city's diverse population and big-city energy mixed with an overall laidback lifestyle. The sprawling Southern California city is bursting with a wide range of notable neighborhoods with a unique and distinctive vibe – from eclectic and artsy to upscale and iconic. LA is a massive melting pot of people, cultures and lifestyles, so it should be no surprise that its neighborhoods reflect and attract certain demographics and personalities, as well.
PharmaceuticalsL.A. Weekly

How CBD and THC Work Together for Health and Wellness

Have you heard of the Entourage Effect? It has nothing to do with the HBO series—in fact, it’s about the combined benefits of CBD, THC, and other compounds in cannabis. CBD and THC are often compared for their differences, but they’re actually friends, not rivals. The two compounds, which occur naturally in the cannabis plant, work together to enhance each other and shift their effects for the better. When you combine CBD with THC or other cannabinoids, you end up with an experience that’s much more than the sum of its parts.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Cheapism.com

The Best Cheap Burrito in Los Angeles

Click here for a complete list of the best cheap burrito in every state. It's not that the burritos at El Tepeyac are particularly cheap, it's that they're so big, it generally takes two people to finish one, which makes them half price by default. TripAdvisor fans rave about the size, but also the sheer quality — many call it the best burrito in the burrito mecca of Los Angeles. Manuel's Special Burrito weighs in at more than 5 pounds, according to El Tepeyac, but a competitive eating competition that includes the house favorite as a challenge lists the gargantuan delicacy at 4.5 pounds. Free delivery with orders over $25, too.
Beauty & FashionJustLuxe.com

los angeles

Designed in 1938 by Swiss-born architect William Lescaze, the CBS Radio Building at Columbia Square is a designated Los Angeles’ Historic-Cultural Monument. It’s also home to the city’s most stylish cultural center meets private work and social space, NeueHouse Hollywood. Intentionally built for broadcast, artists like Orson Wells, the Beach Boys, Janis Joplin, and Bob Dylan all recorded there, while Lucille Ball fans might be interested to learn the pilot episode of I Love Lucy was filmed in Studio A.
Los Angeles, CArebusinessonline.com

An Inflection Point for the Greater Los Angeles Office Market

Greater Los Angeles has one of the largest office development pipelines in the nation, which includes new construction and some sizeable adaptive reuse projects. There is currently more than 6 million square feet in this pipeline with nearly 2.7 million square feet scheduled to deliver this year. This will increase overall vacancy throughout 2021. The most significant developments are occurring in Downtown and West Los Angeles, which contain more than 55 percent of all new office construction. One of the most prominent projects is One Westside, a shopping mall conversion that will contain 584,000 square feet of creative office space in West Los Angeles. Google will be moving into the building upon completion.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

The Best Ice Cream In Los Angeles

LA happens to be absolutely stacked with incredible ice cream shops, so there’s no excuse to be stuck to your couch next to an expired pint of bad grocery store ice cream. Which is why, after extensive scientific analysis (eating a bunch of it all at once), we’ve compiled a list of our 29 favorite spots. From classic 100-year-old institutions to Italian restaurants selling ice cream by the pint, here are all the places you need to be eating ice cream from in LA right now.
Santa Ana, CAL.A. Weekly

Planet 13 Mega Dispensary Opens in OC

Planet 13’s mammoth new dispensary opened in Santa Ana on Thursday. The dispensary is planned as a 55,000 square-foot consumer experience, with 16,500 square-feet devoted to the dispensary retail area. There are still two more phases of construction that are expected to add memorabilia sales, ancillary retail and a cannabis consumption lounge.
Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Daily Press

Fallout from Venice homeless crisis hits local beaches

The Venice homelessness crisis is spilling over into Santa Monica this week with an increase in unhoused individuals setting up on local beaches. Several agencies that work with the local homeless population have reported more people living on the streets near the south end of the beach in recent days and the spike in homelessness comes as a Los Angeles officials begin to tackle the recently overrun Venice Boardwalk.
Food & DrinksL.A. Weekly

The 4th of July Cannabis BBQ Guide 2021

As many prepare to celebrate the 4th of July with the biggest gatherings of family and friends in over a year, we’ve got the essential cannabis-infused goods to take your BBQ to new heights. It’s been too many months since you could get this many family and friends rocked off...
Los Angeles, CAL.A. Weekly

Paul Fusco’s RFK Funeral Train is a Portrait of America

Paul Fusco (1930-2020) was an acclaimed photojournalist who covered some of the most influential figures and seismic political and cultural events of the 20th century, from the activism of Cesar Chavez to the apocalypse at Chernobyl and the ravages of the 1980’s AIDS epidemic. But some of his most indelible images were made on June 8, 1968. That’s when Fusco boarded the “RFK Funeral Train” — a slow-moving engine carrying the assassinated candidate’s body from New York City to its burial place at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC.
FitnessL.A. Weekly

BodyCor Keto Reviews – Scam! Risky Side Effects or Complaints?

BodyCor Keto: An unquestionable answer to obesity and fat-related issues of the body. BodyCor Keto: The average choice of a lifestyle of an individual has now become unhealthy and has been causing a lot of problems related to fitness. These days a person tends to give more time to his body and job than to his body and health. It is a common scenario across all age groups and genders. One tends to take a lot of stress and load of the work-life and does not give enough time to his diet and physical activities.
Avalon, CAL.A. Weekly

How Do You Catalina?

Growing up in Southern California, Catalina Island was a great little getaway off the coast. It usually took a few hours to get there via the Catalina Ferry. When you got to Catalina there was a small beach surrounded by Avalon, a quaint town with little shops and restaurants with golf carts as the main means of travel to get you around. Nowadays, Catalina has so much more to offer visitors to make your trip exciting.
Los Angeles County, CAL.A. Weekly

L.A. County Sees Highest Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Nearly 2 Months

L.A. Public Health recorded 422 single-day COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the highest number of single day cases since May 1 when L.A. County recorded 500. While L.A. Public Health has called the rise in COVID-19 transmission “concerning” it noted the percentage is still well below the 20% positivity rate Los Angeles County saw at its peak in early January.
California StatePosted by
The New York Times

What to Know About the Delta Variant in California

People wears masks as they wait in line to enter Foot Locker on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles on June 15, 2021. (Kendrick Brinson/The New York Times) If you’re like me, that was your gut reaction to the news this week that public health officials in Los Angeles County were urging residents to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, amid a troubling rise in COVID-19 cases involving the highly infectious Delta variant.