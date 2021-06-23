Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Look For Colorful ‘Strawberry Moon’ Very Early and Late Thursday

By Benson
Posted by 
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I love it when the moon looks like a strawberry milkshake. And it will do just that on Thursday morning and into Thursday night. (Ok, more like a orange shake, but the label is strawberry moon.) All we need is Mother Nature to cooperate. Trying to figure out all this...

wrkr.com
Community Policy
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
948K+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Porter
Person
Lizzie Borden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Moon#Weather And Climate#Wwmt#Poson Poya#Noaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Science
Related
Maine StatePosted by
I-95 FM

There is a Full Strawberry Moon Tonight, Maine

Tonight's full moon is the last supermoon of the year. That's when this:. The moon comes closest to Earth in its orbit. So it does look even closer, larger and brighter than a regular full moon. Even with the naked eye. Tonight's full moon, a.k.a. the 'Strawberry' moon, should be very easy to see after the sun sets and until the sun rises again early tomorrow morning. The skies are forecast to be clear. And tonight is the peak night for visibility. It should be viewable tomorrow night into Saturday morning as well, but not quite as close. Reach out and touch it tonight.
AstronomyPosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Strawberry Moon A Risin’ Over Wyoming

If you've never studied the moon, you may not be aware that there are different names for the moon at different times. For instance, June has the "Strawberrry Moon" and is typically the last full moon of spring or first of summer. Don't be alarmed though, there won't be a large red berry floating in the sky, it's just a name.
AstronomyLompoc Record

Lindsey: Supermoons, strawberry moons and every moon in between

About every 2.7 years, we happen to get two full moons or two new moons in one calendar month. A blue moon is the second such moon of the month. In January 2018, we experienced two supermoon occurrences. The first one, nicknamed a "wolf moon," happened New Year's Night, followed by another supermoon on Jan. 31 — a rare red and blue moon combination, thanks to a partial lunar eclipse.
Astronomyfox35orlando.com

Strawberry moon: See the 1st full moon of the summer this week

LOS ANGELES - Stargazers will be treated to a visual spectacle ahead of the Independence Day fireworks with an awe-inspiring "strawberry moon" on Thursday, June 24. June’s full moon is typically the last full moon of spring and the first of the summer solstice, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. It...
AstronomyPosted by
97.3 KBCO

How To See The Strawberry Moon In Denver

The Strawberry Moon is making an appearance over Colorado this week. This will be the first full moon of the astronomical summer and the last supermoon of the year 2021, reports FOX31. For residents in the Denver metro area, the Strawberry Moon is set to rise approximately at 9:00 P.M....
Astronomywpde.com

Strawberry moon the last super moon of 2021

Thursday we usher in the last of the 2021 supermoons. June's full moon rises at 8:49 p.m. on the 24th and stays in the sky until 6:44 AM on the 25th. It's close enough to the earth in its orbit that it will appear big and bright in the sky. It won't be quite as big and bright as the super moon in May, but most of us casual observers won't know the difference.
Astronomyalmanac.com

The Strawberry Moon of June: Lowest of Year (and Most Colorful!)

Last Sunday’s summer solstice is followed by a special full Strawberry Moon on Thursday, June 24—and it all affects us! Learn more about the lowest full Moon of 2021—and why we expect it to be one of the most colorful (but not the color of a strawberry!). Here are interesting facts and viewing tips from Almanac astronomer Bob Berman.
AstronomyBBC

In pictures: Strawberry Moon rises

On the night of the 24 June, the final supermoon of the year was captured by photographers around the world. At this time, Earth's natural satellite appears bigger and brighter in the night sky.
Food & Drinks1051thebounce.com

Krispy Kreme Is Celebrating The Strawberry Moon With New Doughnut

Tomorrow (6/24), the Strawberry Moon will be the final “supermoon” of 2021, and Krispy Kreme is giving fans a way to celebrate with its all-new Strawberry Supermoon Doughnut, available only on Thursday, June 24th. Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme said, “What better way to celebrate the Strawberry...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

‘Strawberry Moon,’ a ‘marginal’ supermoon, rises Thursday over Portland, offering a gorgeous sight for stargazers

A “Strawberry Moon” arrives Thursday, sure to offer a memorable sight for those gazing into the evening sky. But don’t expect this “marginal supermoon” to have a delectable red coloring. The Old Farmer’s Almanac says the orb will be “golden hued.” (The June full moon gets its name because it coincides with strawberry-harvesting time. It’s also sometimes called a “Rose Moon” or, the genesis of the term for a post-wedding getaway, “Honey Moon.”)
AstronomyPosted by
Glamour

Forget the Super Blood Moon—We’re About to Get a Strawberry Moon

It was only a month ago that I professed my undying love for the super blood moon, and now—believe it or not—I’ve moved on. In my defense, how am I supposed to stay loyal when a strawberry moon is predicted to rise this Thursday? During Pride, no less? Below, find the answers to all your questions about the strawberry moon, but please respect the fact that we’re dating.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA Gazes at a Sweet Strawberry Moon

Many cultures name full Moons, and while the names differ, we can all agree that June’s full Moon was a sweet sight to behold. The “Strawberry Moon,” as the last full Moon of Spring or the first full Moon of Summer is called, gained its name from the time of year when berries ripen. The name however doesn’t necessarily imply the Moon is red, though it does appear a reddish color when rising or setting. The Moon appeared full for about three days from early Wednesday morning through early Saturday morning. This year the Strawberry Moon is closer and larger than an average full Moon. When we have such a large bright Moon, it is sometimes called a Super Moon.
Posted by
1077 WRKR

Watch Pictured Rocks Break Off and Fall Hundreds of Feet Into Lake Superior

The sheer cliff faces of the Pictured Rocks in the Upper Peninsula are constantly changing, but it's still rare to catch an event like this on camera. If you've ever taken a boat tour of the Pictured Rocks, then you no doubt heard the tour guide tell you that the cliffs are always changing. They rise more than 200 feet above Lake Superior at some points, and when they fall, it's not just a little splash. Jahn Martin was out with some friends on Lake Superior checking out the natural wonders of the Pictured Rocks when they caught the event on camera.
Earth SciencePosted by
LiveScience

Enormous Antarctic lake vanishes in 3 days

An enormous, ice-covered lake in Antarctica vanished suddenly, and scientists are worried it could happen again. In this disappearing act, which researchers say occurred during the 2019-2020 winter on the Amery Ice Shelf in East Antarctica, an estimated 21 billion to 26 billion cubic feet (600 million to 750 million cubic meters) of water — roughly twice the volume of San Diego Bay — drained into the ocean.
AstronomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Stephen Hawking is proved right! Physicist's black hole theory that event horizons - from which nothing can escape - never shrink is observed in real life for first time

Fifty years after Stephen Hawking proposed a theory about black holes, stating their event horizons – the boundary beyond which nothing can escape – should never shrink, his theoretical law has been proven. A team of scientists led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) confirmed the late physicist's area...
Ridgecrest, CAscitechdaily.com

NASA “Heliotrope” Balloon Detects California Earthquake – Next Stop, Venus?

The technique is being developed to detect venusquakes. A new study details how, in 2019, it made the first balloon-borne detection of a quake much closer to home. Between July 4 and July 6, 2019, a sequence of powerful earthquakes rumbled near Ridgecrest, California, triggering more than 10,000 aftershocks over a six-week period. Seeing an opportunity, researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Caltech flew instruments attached to high-altitude balloons over the region in hopes of making the first balloon-borne detection of a naturally occurring earthquake. Their goal: to test the technology for future applications at Venus, where balloons equipped with science instruments could float above the planet’s exceedingly inhospitable surface.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa finds ‘surprising’ signals of subsurface lakes in Mars areas too cold for liquid water

Nasa scientists have found “surprising” signals suggesting the presence of lakes below the surface of Mars, despite being in areas that should be too cold for water to remain liquid.According to the researchers, including Jeffrey Plaut from Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), and a team from the Italian Space Agency, radar signals reflected off the Red Planet’s south pole in a 2018 study appeared to reveal a liquid subsurface lake in the Martian region.Further research, including a new study published by the same scientists in the journalGeophysical Research Letters, also describes finding dozens of similar radar reflections around the south...