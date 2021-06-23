Cancel
Infinity BiologiX to Offer Cytox Alzheimer's Disease Genetic Risk Test in US

By staff reporter
360dx.com
 9 days ago

NEW YORK – UK-based Cytox said on Wednesday that it has partnered with Infinity BiologiX to launch a new liquid biopsy-based test for Alzheimer's disease risk in the US using Cytox's GenoScore platform. Piscataway, New Jersey-based IBX will offer the laboratory-developed test out of its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited lab on Cytox's...

www.360dx.com
