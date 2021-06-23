Road Trip: Bobby Flay Opens The Elegant Amalfi in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, June 18, Amalfi by Bobby Flay at Caesars Palace hosted its highly-anticipated grand opening event, welcoming guests to the Amalfi Coast-inspired destination. To commemorate the occasion, award-winning chef Bobby Flay was joined by Sean McBurney, Regional President of Caesars Entertainment, as well as Caesars' CEO Tom Reeg and President and COO Anthony Carano, and business partner Laurence Kretchmer as they toasted with Amalfi Spritzes to the opening of the latest culinary destination. The event began with remarks from McBurney and Flay, followed by a kabuki drop unveiling the stunning golden-arched front entrance, with a musical performance and toast concluding the moment. In addition to marking the occasion inside the casino, Caesars Palace's front fountains reflected the celebratory spirit with an Amalfi takeover, as well as the restaurant's logo brightly projected on the side of the iconic resort.