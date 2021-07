Claroty Ltd. today announced that it has raised $140 million from investors in what it says is the largest-ever funding round for an industrial cybersecurity company. The round, led by Bessemer Venture Partners and 40 North, follows a year in which Claroty saw new annual recurring revenues jump 133%, off an undisclosed base. The number of companies using its software doubled in the same time frame. The startup’s customers include Pfizer Inc., General Motors Co. and industrial giant Schneider Electric SE, to name a few.