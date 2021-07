This is a community announcement from Copper Horse Coffee. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit news releases, email tips@ithacavoice.com. ITHACA, N.Y. –– Two of Copper Horse’s most popular offerings, Carriage House Blend and Seahorse Blend, will now be available in individual cans at a variety of Ithaca markets including Greenstar, Ithaca Bakery, Collegetown Bagels, P&C Fresh and Sunny Days. Additionally, the canned coffee will be available regionally at stores around the Finger Lakes area and in NYC. You can also find 4 packs available on their website for delivery or local pickup.