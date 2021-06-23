Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Netflix’s ‘Q-Force’ Adds Sean Hayes, David Harbour & More to Voice Cast (VIDEO)

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
bransontrilakesnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix is giving viewers their first look at the upcoming adult animated comedy Q-Force which is set to premiere Thursday, September 2. The series which has been given a 10-episode order features an all-star voice cast that includes Sean Hayes, Gary Cole, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes, and Gabe Liedman. Created by Liedman, the show is executive produced by Hayes, Todd Milliner, Ben Heins, Mike Schur, and David Miner.

www.bransontrilakesnews.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurie Metcalf
Person
Gary Cole
Person
Mike Schur
Person
David Harbour
Person
Sean Hayes
Person
Wanda Sykes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Q Force#David Harbour More#Lgbtq#The Q Force#Aia#Active Secret Agents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Sean Hayes-Led Animated Series ‘Q-Force’ Gets September Premiere On Netflix

Gay superheroes unite! Netflix’s animated comedy series, Q-Force, will premiere September 2, according to Deadline. Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) leads an all-star voice cast alongside Laurie Metcalf (The Connors), Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws) and David Harbour (Stranger Things). The ten-episode series follows Steve Maryweather, aka Agent Mary (Hayes), who...
TV & VideosDecider

David Harbour Teases More Iconic Hopper Fashion Moments in ‘Stranger Things’ 4

There’s exactly one thing that we want—nay, need—from Stranger Things season 4: more hot Hopper fashion! Seriously, the man is a low-key fashion icon with tons of great looks across three seasons. Hopper fashion hit a peak with Stranger Things 3, the season that made sure that every Hot Topic in America had stacks of pink Hawaiian shirts. We loved to see it, and we cannot wait to see more… whenever Stranger Things 4 drops, that is.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Trailer: Netflix’s Gay Spy Comedy “Q-Force”

Gary Cole, Sean Hayes, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes and creator/executive producer Gabe Liedman (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) have all lent their voices to gay spy animated comedy “Q-Force” on Netflix. The series centers on Steve Maryweather (Hayes), once the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Q-Force Teaser: Meet Netflix's First Animated Team of LGBTQ Superspies

The Ambiguously Gay Duo walked so Q-Force could run. Netflix on Wednesday released the first teaser for its upcoming animated series about the first-ever team of openly LGBTQ superspies, and it’s… well, let’s just say there’s nothing ambiguous about it. “Steve Maryweather, AKA Agent Mary, was once the Golden Boy...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Q-Force: Netflix Releases Official Teaser for Animated LGBTQ+ Heroes

Big news from our friends over at Netflix today as they announce the cast for the new adult animated comedy Q-Force, an elite team of LGBTQ+ undercover agents trying to save the world with flair. The 10-episode series hits the streaming service on September 2, and will feature the first queer heroes in the field as they battle evil following one simple rule: "You can't pander to the gays, they can smell it."
TV & VideosDecider

Jane Austen’s ‘Persuasion’ on Netflix: Cast, Premiere Date, First Look Pictures, and More

Netflix is finally getting into the Jane Austen game with a brand new adaptation of Persuasion. Dakota Johnson will star in the film as Anne Elliot, the middle-child of a snooty aristocrat who is pressured to end her whirlwind engagement with a handsome naval officer. Years later, though, Anne is still unmarried, her family’s finances in ruin, and her long-lost beloved is now the rich and heroic Captain Wentworth. Can Anne rekindle a romance with the man she once rebuffed? Will a pretty young thing seduce Wentworth first? Or will someone else — like her handsome cousin — catch her eye?
TV & Videoscentralrecorder.com

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s Dark Teen Comedy ‘Strangers’ Adds 7 Stars to the Cast | Netflix

Someone Great’s director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson co-wrote the script with Celeste Ballard for her darkish Teen comedy ‘Strangers’ on Netflix. The show is already a star-studded ensemble but, recently seven other eminent stars are added to the list of the already existing cast. Read on to get to know who these eminent stars are where you might have seen them.
TV & VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Everyone is dunking on ‘Q-Force,’ Netflix’s cringeworthy LGBTQ+ cartoon

Netflix has listened to the widespread demands for more queer representation on TV, launching an adult animated sitcom about a team of LGBTQ+ spies. It’s a queer satire of James Bond, a concept that sounds pretty cool at first glance. Unfortunately, the first trailer for Q-Force (yes, that’s the actual title) looks kind of cringeworthy, focusing on stereotypes and unfunny one-liners. It provoked widespread mockery as soon as it arrived on Twitter—mostly from queer people joking that watching the trailer made them straight.
TV ShowsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Netflix’s ‘Q-Force’ Release Date Confirmed: What To Expect

During Pride Month (June) Netflix announces the Q-Force release date. The streaming service categorizes the animated series as adult animation. Other genres listed for the upcoming series are Crime TV Shows, TV Comedies, and LGBTQ TV Shows. Keep reading to find out more about Q-Force. When is the Q-Force release...
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Colbert Casts Regé-Jean Page’s Sexy ‘Bridgerton’ Replacement, Gilbert Gottfried (Video)

Filming on the second season of Shonda Rhimes’ period romance “Bridgerton” began last month, and Stephen Colbert had the pleasure of revealing a first look at the upcoming episodes — and the new heartthrob taking over for now-exited Season 1 star Regé-Jean Page — during Tuesday’s “Late Show.” A pleasure that was truly all Colbert’s, because this “sneak preview” was completely fabricated by him from old Season 1 footage of Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton, with actor Gilbert Gottfried’s “Lord Sexy” subbing in for Page’s Simon Basset.
TV & VideosKHQ Right Now

‘The Chair’: Sandra Oh Takes Charge in Netflix’s First Look at the Comedy (VIDEO)

Netflix is giving viewers their first look at Sandra Oh‘s upcoming comedy The Chair ahead of its August premiere with a sneak peek at the opening scene. The Chair follows Oh’s character, Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim as she navigates her new role as the Chair of the English department at the prestigious academic institution known as Pembroke University. In the first look tease, Dr. Kim is seen walking on the snowy New England campus as she walks to her office.