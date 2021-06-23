Netflix’s ‘Q-Force’ Adds Sean Hayes, David Harbour & More to Voice Cast (VIDEO)

Netflix is finally getting into the Jane Austen game with a brand new adaptation of Persuasion. Dakota Johnson will star in the film as Anne Elliot, the middle-child of a snooty aristocrat who is pressured to end her whirlwind engagement with a handsome naval officer. Years later, though, Anne is still unmarried, her family’s finances in ruin, and her long-lost beloved is now the rich and heroic Captain Wentworth. Can Anne rekindle a romance with the man she once rebuffed? Will a pretty young thing seduce Wentworth first? Or will someone else — like her handsome cousin — catch her eye?