Rock The Root This Saturday Featuring Ceres and MORE

The light at the end of the tunnel can finally be seen. It looks like the return of LIVE music is slowly making a comeback. As more and more concert are being announced everyday. The monthly installment of "Rock the Root" has returned to the Rustic Hut in Florence. As a bar known for the weekly live shows, most of those shows are specifically made for folks who like to line dance or do a boot scooting boogie. Since the Rustic Hut has taken on new management, the need for a monthly rock showcase has been added. That is why the last Saturday of every month has been reserved for Rock the Root performances.