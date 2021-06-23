Cancel
Florence, MT

Rock The Root This Saturday Featuring Ceres and MORE

By klintonk
 9 days ago
The light at the end of the tunnel can finally be seen. It looks like the return of LIVE music is slowly making a comeback. As more and more concert are being announced everyday. The monthly installment of "Rock the Root" has returned to the Rustic Hut in Florence. As a bar known for the weekly live shows, most of those shows are specifically made for folks who like to line dance or do a boot scooting boogie. Since the Rustic Hut has taken on new management, the need for a monthly rock showcase has been added. That is why the last Saturday of every month has been reserved for Rock the Root performances.

