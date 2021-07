The last Guinness World Record I felt that I could at least attempt was the record that involved walking a specific distance on Legos. Of course, I had no way of purchasing the amount of Legos it would have taken to complete this record. In fact, before I typed this blog I looked up the current record here and someone actually broke it back in May. According to Guinness World Records, the new record was set by a man in Illinois. He walked on Lego bricks for a total of 29,195 ft 10.39 in. Ouch. I don’t think I’ll be trying to break that record any time soon but a new record just went viral and it’ll cost less than $5 dollars to attempt.