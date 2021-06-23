Fmr. Democrat Lawmaker Takes Offense With GOP Condemning ‘Radical Communist Left’

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., called for the U.S. to play offense, not just defense, amid the rising threat of cyberattacks. "I think we do have to go more on the offense," Schiff told "Face the Nation" on Sunday. "That means when we identify cyber groups that are working in conjunction with foreign states, that we treat them as an arm of the state. And we use our cyber-capability to destroy or disrupt the infrastructure they're using, and to raid whatever funds they're accumulating from these attacks. Does that yield to greater instability? Very possibly, because we would be taking action against foreign parties."