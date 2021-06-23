Fmr. Democrat Lawmaker Takes Offense With GOP Condemning ‘Radical Communist Left’
Shortly after Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart (R) and Carlos Gimenez (R) concluded a meeting in Miami on Colombia to discuss the ongoing civil unrest, the overall climate in that country, and the resolution Rep. Diaz-Balart will presenting on the matter this week, Colombian American and Republican Activist Fabio Andrade (picture-centered) tweeted his appreciation for Reps. Diaz-Balart, Gimenez, and Maria Elvira Salazar, and Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio for supporting Colombia, “the pearl that the radical Communist Left seeks to steal.”floridianpress.com