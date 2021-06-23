Cancel
Science

The surprising, ancient origins of TB, humanity's most deadly disease

By Rebecca Batley
New Scientist
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHIS was the coldest of cold cases. The remains of 83 people had lain under the earthen floor of a house in Dja’de el’Mughara, northern Syria, for thousands of years. Who put them there was no mystery: people living in the region during the Stone Age often buried their dead beneath their homes. But the cause of death – for some at least – was totally unexpected. When archaeologists carefully examined the bones, they discovered signs that five of these individuals had tuberculosis. They are the oldest confirmed cases that we know of.

Robert Koch
#Respiratory System#Tb#German#Bcg
