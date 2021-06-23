The surprising, ancient origins of TB, humanity's most deadly disease

Deep in the tissues of sea anemones, corals, and jellyfish are strange yellow cells which are genetically distinct from the marine animals. More than a century after these cells were first assigned a now forgotten genus, a new paper has resurrected the name and described six new species from around the world. "Because our team comprises scientists from seven countries, we were able to collect all of these samples, and some during the global pandemic," said lead author of the study, biologist Todd LaJeunesse from Penn State University. "This study highlights how the spirit of scientific discovery brings people together, even in times of...