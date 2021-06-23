Can we use nudge theory to help endangered animals save themselves?
KEN RAMIREZ is an animal trainer with decades of experience, including a 25-year stint at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, Illinois. He has taught all sorts of creatures to do all manner of tricks. Once, he trained thousands of butterflies to perform a choreographed display in a botanical garden. It took several weeks, but even he was impressed with the result. “I watched in awe,” he says. “They appeared to undulate to the rhythm of the music – it was incredible!”www.newscientist.com