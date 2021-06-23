Meghan Markle Fans Love What She Did With This Leftover Cake

Celebrating her success! Meghan Markle’s debut picture book, The Bench, reached No. 1 on The New York Times bestseller list one week after its release. “While this poem began as a love letter to my husband, [Prince Harry], and son, [Archie, 2], I’m encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere,” the Suits alum, 39, captioned a Thursday, June 17, blog post on her and the former military pilot’s Archewell website. “In many ways, pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values. Equally, to depict another side of masculinity — one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness — is to model a world that so many would like to see for their sons and daughters alike.”