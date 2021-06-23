Cancel
Don't Miss: Chris Pratt takes on aliens in Amazon's The Tomorrow War

New Scientist
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tomorrow War propels schoolteacher-turned-conscript Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) 30 years into the future, to fight an alien threat on the brink of eradicating humanity. Amazon Prime Video, 2 July. Gathering Moss by botanist Robin Wall Kimmerer explains the overlooked plant’s key place in the natural world, as well as...

www.newscientist.com
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

A new Netflix true crime movie is so devastating, people can’t finish watching it

Here’s the thing about the new Netflix true crime movie Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey (which is not available as of the time of this writing on Netflix in the US, but is available to watch in the US via video on demand). This movie, about the horrific kidnapping and rape of a teenage girl in the 1980s by a serial killer in Florida, is so traumatizing that merely reading the Wikipedia summary of the movie is enough to leave you in a horrified daze. It’s not only because of what this young girl went through at the hands...
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Netflix’s new edge-of-your-seat action thriller jumped to #1 on the charts

It can sometimes be difficult to predict which new releases on Netflix will have the biggest impact on the service’s top 10 list, but maybe we should’ve guessed that an action movie with Taken star Liam Neeson would take off. Shortly after hitting Netflix last Friday, The Ice Road shot straight up to the top of the charts and remains there as of Monday afternoon. If you want to know what exactly everyone is talking about at work, you might want to stream it this week. Today’s Top Deal Prime Day’s #1 smart home gadget is back on sale — plus, get a...
MoviesTVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Chris Pratt's The Tomorrow War, Rick and Morty Get Cloned

Hot enough for ya? No? Well if summer's triple digits seeping through the cracks in your door don't have you sweaty enough, this week's hottest picks might give you heat exhaustion. Amazon Prime Video is saving you a trip to the movie theater with the release of Chris Pratt's sci-fi film The Tomorrow War right to your TV. Questlove's Summer of Soul is one of the best-reviewed documentaries of the year and comes to Hulu, and Steven Soderbergh returns to HBO with No Sudden Move.
TV & VideosFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'The Tomorrow War' has it all – battles, aliens, Chris Pratt

The Tomorrow War has it all – battles, aliens, Chris Pratt. The Tomorrow War has it all – battles, aliens, Chris Pratt. Gino joins FOX6 WakeUp with more details. A war 30 years in the future – to save the past. "The Tomorrow War" has it all – battles, aliens, Chris Pratt. Gino joins FOX6 WakeUp with more details.
MoviesYardbarker

Chris Pratt confirms when 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' will start filming

It has been over four years since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 entered the world, but fans won't have to wait much longer to dive into Vol. 3. Chris Pratt, the franchise's leading man as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, confirmed to Variety that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will start filming at some point later this year while at the premiere for The Tomorrow War on Thursday (July 1).
Moviessandiegouniontribune.com

Review: Chris Pratt lacks the charismatic star power to carry ‘The Tomorrow War’

“The Tomorrow War” begins with a flash of grim horror set in the year 2051. Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) is freefalling through a fiery red sky, plummeting past the crumbling, post-apocalyptic landscape of Miami Beach. He lands in a murky pool, emerging from his near-watery grave to discover a cacophony of screams, men and women scrambling to safety where it appears there’s none to be had.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Tomorrow War’: Chris Pratt Saves The Future In Chris McKay’s Creative, Captivating Action Film [Review]

Chris McKay’s thrilling “The Tomorrow War” drops you right into its wartime hell, literally, with an opening sequence that shows Chris Pratt falling from a smoke-filled sky as if he were in an apocalyptic round of “Fortnite.” It’s only the first of many bold screenwriting choices that helps fuel this original Amazon blockbuster, which then jumps back a few decades later to before the death and destruction, at a Christmas party in 2022.
Cell Phoneswtaq.com

As ‘The Tomorrow War’ debuts online, Chris Pratt wants mobile phones off

(Reuters) – As aliens plan to destroy the world, a ragtag team of earthlings travels to the future to stop them. In “The Tomorrow War,” Chris Pratt plays a young father who is drafted for the mission in a blockbuster originally meant for release in theaters by Paramount Pictures. Instead, it was sold to Amazon for a rumored $200 million.
TravelIGN

Chris Pratt Compares Time Travel Rules in The Tomorrow War and Avengers: Endgame

Chris Pratt and the cast of The Tomorrow War, including Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, and Keith Powers, explain the movie's time travel rules and how it compares to the time travel rules of say, a movie like Avengers: Endgame, also starring Pratt. The Tomorrow War follows a group of humans, led by Chris Pratt's Dan Forester, sent 30 years in the future to fight a deadly alien race about to wipe out humanity. The Tomorrow War is streaming on Amazon Prime.
MoviesCollider

Chris Pratt and Edwin Hodge on ‘The Tomorrow War’ and the Film's Unconventional Structure

With director Chris McKay’s The Tomorrow War now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, I recently spoke with actors Chris Pratt and Edwin Hodge about making the time-traveling alien apocalypse blockbuster. Written by Zach Dean, The Tomorrow War is about a group of time travelers that arrive from the year 2051 to warn humanity that 30 years in the future a war is being lost against a deadly alien race that could signal the end of all life on our planet. This leads to the world banding together to send both soldiers and civilians to the future to join the battle. Pratt plays a former member of the military who is one of the many drafted into service. The Tomorrow War also stars Sam Richardson, J. K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Jasmine Mathews, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Theo Von, and Keith Powers. The film's producers are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer, and Adam Kolbrenner, with executive producers including Pratt as well as Rob Cowan, Brian Oliver, and Bradley J. Fischer.
MoviesKansas City Star

Review: Scattershot ‘Tomorrow War’ has Chris Pratt battling monsters of the future

Some say that women marry versions of their fathers, and I guess you could argue "The Tomorrow War" is evidence of that. Chris Pratt, who is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, is the hero of the action/science fiction/combat/comedy/drama, which feels exactly like a movie his father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger, would have starred in before he pivoted to politics.
MoviesDen of Geek

The Tomorrow War Review: Don’t Expect an Amazon Streaming Classic

Time travel lost its novelty as a movie storytelling device a long time ago. Yet, while sci-fi action-adventure romp The Tomorrow War doesn’t exactly wield the trope in any way that feels new, it does use time travel as an effective way to metaphorically magnify the familial drama at the heart of the story.
Yakima, WAFOX 11 and 41

Chris Pratt: I'm an everyman actor, I'm not Daniel Day Lewis

Chris Pratt prides himself on being an “everyman” actor and accepts his no Daniel Day Lewis. The 42-year-old actor has become one of Hollywood’s leading action stars with roles in the ‘Jurassic World’ dinosaur franchise and playing Peter Quill in the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ MCU movies and in his latest movie ‘The Tomorrow War’ he portrays a former soldier who travels into the future to fight an alien race that has invaded Earth.
TV Showswfav951.com

Industry News: Disney, Chris Pratt, Prince Harry and More!

DISNEY SUED: Insurer Fireman’s Fund is suing Disney over the extra cost of making movies and TV shows in late 2020 when state governments eased shutdowns but the rate of infections was on the rise, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court reads in part: “After several months, the shutdown orders were gradually modified, allowing production to resume. However, various jurisdictions imposed requirements, including, for example, frequent testing and quarantining of cast and crew in the event of exposure. The restrictions have led to more shutdowns, more expenses and more claims.”
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Pratt on ‘The Tomorrow War’ Streaming Shift and Executive Producer Debut

Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Sam Richardson, Betty Gilpin and J.K. Simmons premiered the Amazon film in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The Tomorrow War, the futuristic, sci-fi action film starring Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski and Sam Richardson, had a long road to its Wednesday night premiere in Los Angeles; the movie was originally set for a December 2020 theatrical release before it was pushed to July 2021 amid the pandemic and then acquired by Amazon in April for a streaming-only debut.

