With The Stress Of The Pandemic, Are We Reaching Brain Capacity?

nprillinois.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember learning humans only use 10% of our brains? That’s 100% false. Our brains are constantly active — reasoning, planning, sensing — and it turns out, our brains do have limits. In fact, author Annie Murphy Paul argues our brains may have reached their limits. Regardless of age, humans are...

www.nprillinois.org
Relationship Advicedallassun.com

Blaming pandemic for stress leaves couples happier: Study

Washington [US], June 22 (ANI): A new study has found that when couples blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for their stress, they were happier in their relationships. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Social Psychological and Personality Science'. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, locking down...
Public HealthWrcbtv.com

Teeth Grinding is on the Rise Due to Pandemic Stress

Originally Posted On: Teeth Grinding is on the Rise Due to Pandemic Stress (corpuzfamilydentistry.com) Studies have shown that teeth grinding has increased during the pandemic; we can help protect your smile. Now that we’re more than a year into a global pandemic, we are learning more about the variety of...
Mental HealthThe Guardian

I have ‘pandemic brain’. Will I ever be able to concentrate again?

I can pinpoint the exact moment that I realized my brain was still broken from the pandemic. A few weeks ago, while riding the train, I decided to send off a few overdue email replies. Fast forward 45 minutes, and there I was: sitting cross-legged on my destination platform, email forgotten, frantically toggling between tabs. It was, by now, a grimly familiar experience of my pandemic-era cognitive performance.
Yogaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Yoga a powerful tool to reduce stress during pandemic

New York [US], June 21 (ANI): India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti on Monday stressed on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being on the occasion of the seventh International Day of Yoga. "Yoga has particularly emerged as a powerful tool to reduce the impact of stress...
Washington StateKXLY

Pandemic stress, anxiety linked to poor sleep, WSU study finds

SPOKANE, Wash.— Washington State University researchers found that many people’s stress in the early days of the pandemic was associated with poor sleep. In a survey of 900 twins after lockdown started, almost one-third of the participants noted that their sleep decreased, and almost 30% of participants slept more. Researchers found that this change of sleep was associated with self-reported mental health problems, being strongly associated with decreased sleep.
Relationship AdviceMedicalXpress

Blaming COVID-19 can help couples weather pandemic-related stress

Relationships are often undermined by everyday frustrations like work stress or financial anxiety, but how do couples handle a challenge as unprecedented as the COVID-19 pandemic? People who blamed their stress on the pandemic more than on their partner were happier in their relationship, a new study in Social Psychological and Personality Science reports.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Grim Pandemic Milestone Reached by U.S.

COVID-19 has claimed more than 600,000 lives across the country in the 15 months since the first confirmed death, but that trend has slowed to hundreds per day due to vaccination rates. According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll stood at 600,012 on June 15. Now, the United States...
Mental HealthBBC

Pandemic work stress: How I learned to deal with it

The news that dating app Bumble is to close its offices for a week to allow its staff to recover from "collective burnout" has pushed the issue of worker stress into the limelight. Bumble told its 700 global workers to focus on themselves following a busy year that saw the...
Mental HealthPosted by
NBC News

Back to not-so-normal: Psychologists eye pandemic stress as U.S. reopens

Marie-Christine Nizzi, a postdoctoral researcher at Dartmouth College and the Brain Institute at Chapman University, studies trauma and resilience, which includes how the brain handles stress — and, sometimes, doesn't handle it. It's the latter that is particularly timely. With many Americans inching toward normalcy, psychologists like her are keeping...
Stark County, OHAlliance Review

Tackling stress, exercise and the unknown during a pandemic

Stress, anxiety, depression and loneliness. Those are mental health challenges born of the isolation endured — for more than a year — during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The “wave of mental health issues” was documented by a survey commissioned by Parade magazine and Cleveland Clinic concerning the ways in which the pandemic has altered “how Americans approach their health and health care in ways both positive and negative.”
Mental HealthThrive Global

Stress and Distress in a Pandemic: An Analysis by Jason E Fisher

The dawn of 2020 not only brought hopes for the millennials to finally fulfill their bucket list and to finally make their resolutions come true. it also brought uncertainty, depression, a feeling of helplessness, mental illness,and a never-ending lockdown. People were forced to live in their homes and just hope for the pandemic to end. Little was known of the situation which brought not only people’s bodies but also their mental health to an unhealthy point. The concept of mental illness is hardly acknowledged by anybody but is quite prevalent in modern-day society.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Why Sleep Is the Best Protection for Health, Memory, and Mood

Sleep deprivation is dangerous. While I have heard that before and have even worked with clients through the years on strategies to help them improve their sleep, I have been guilty of falsely believing my own decreased sleep was normal and even somewhat noble. As a mother, I went without sleep to tend to my child in her first year of feedings which was subsequently followed by years of decreased sleep to get work done while she slept. Yet this culturally reinforced work-over-sleep mentality has now been shown to be more dangerous than many other negative health habits, which makes sense when realizing that sleeping is the body’s time to repair, heal, and assimilate learning and long-term memory. In other words, it’s not just for beauty, although that smooth skin glow is a nice free benefit.
Irvine, CAuci.edu

How to cope if you’re suffering from ‘pandemic brain’

How to cope if you’re suffering from ‘pandemic brain’. “It’s going to take us some time to recover from it,” says Mike Yassa, the director of the UC Irvine Center for the Neurobiology of Learning and Memory and the UCI Brain Initiative, in an interview with The Guardian. Yassa goes on to explain that the pandemic hasn’t merely been a single stressful event, we’ve been hit with stressors from all angles and disruptions in our physical activity, daily rhythms, and routines certainly haven’t helped. “We didn’t get here overnight,” he adds.
HealthThrive Global

Amid Post-Pandemic Joy & Anxiety, Try These Three Techniques to Reduce Stress

During the pandemic, so many of us longed for human connection. Once we were able to venture out into the world again, oh the things we would do so many of us told each other. Visit family. Fearless travel. Guiltless dinners out. A hot yoga class. Hugging a friend. Watching kids on a playground without wondering about the gallon of hand-sanitizer you’d be using afterward. Maybe even looking forward to being back inside an office.
Public Healthbenefitspro.com

Caregiving during pandemic increased financial stress for many Americans

The pandemic brought out the best in many people as they gave tirelessly to take care of family or friends. That commitment, however, came at a price. “Unless you’re in the thick of providing care, you may not realize the impact the experience can have,” said Stacey Watson, senior vice president of Life Event Planning at Fidelity Investments. “When a member of the family takes on caregiving responsibilities, others may not realize the true toll it takes. Awareness and communication are critical elements to a successful support system that benefits both the cared-for and the caregiver.”
ImmigrationMedscape News

Visa Worries Intensify Pandemic Stress for Immigrant Hospitalist Moms

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for all hospitalists, especially those who are parents of young children. For hospitalist moms who are also immigrants working on temporary H1-B visas, this stress is exacerbated. Though each story is unique, the underlying themes are the same: Worries over visa renewals, the immigration process, family members back home, and the risk of illness, job loss, and deportation.
Palmdale, CAAntelope Valley Press

We’re looking for the heroes of pandemic

Throughout the past wrenching 15 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, people from all walks of life stepped up to help others. Maybe it was someone who picked up an extra bag of groceries each week for a homebound neighbor. Or maybe it was the healthcare workers who labored long hours to care for COVID-19 patients and stayed with them when they died so they wouldn’t be alone.
Harvard, MABoston Herald

Pandemic reopening and economic stress causing mental health issues

Both employed and unemployed people can face stress as the economy picks up steam following the pandemic, said a Harvard researcher, indicating burnout is a risk for those working much as anxiety is for those without a job. “Economic stressors, we know, impact mental health whether it’s losing income of...