Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has welcomed a newborn daughter into her family. Last year, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 released to a mixed reception from critics and was one of the few major blockbusters to be released amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite this and relatively low box-office returns, Warner Bros was quick to greenlight a sequel with Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins set to return. The film currently does not have a release date but, from the look of things, the actress is going to be kept busy with other things.