Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

The Massive Pistachio Heist That Has Everyone Talking

By Sara Cagle
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Someone in California stole 42,000 pounds of pistachios — that's about the weight of three African bush elephants — and did not get away with it. Earlier this month, the Touchstone Pistachio Company in Tulare County did a routine audit and noticed that several tons of pistachios had been misplaced. They called the sheriff's department and got a swift answer: An employee of Montemayor Trucking had the nuts in a trailer one county south. He was bagging the pistachios for resale, the sheriff's department announced on Facebook.

www.mashed.com
Community Policy
Mashed

Mashed

55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Wine#Food Banks#Pistachios#Elephants#African#Montemayor Trucking#The Ag Crimes Unit#Touchstone#Office Facebook#Money Inc#Modern Farmer#Usda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Food Bank
News Break
Facebook
Related
California Stateallthatsinteresting.com

California Authorities Crack A 42,000-Pound Pistachio Heist

In the last few years, enterprising thieves have preyed on the booming $5.2 billion nut industry, with Alberto Montemayor the latest to be charged. It was only because of an audit earlier this month that the Touchstone Pistachio Company realized what had happened. There were 42,000 missing pounds of pistachios to account for — with the bizarre heist meaning serious profit loss for the company. After only a day of investigation, however, authorities cracked the case.
California StatePosted by
WSB Radio

California man arrested in 21-ton, $100,000 pistachio heist

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office cracked a tough one recently, resulting in the arrest of a California man on suspicion of stealing more than $100,000 worth of pistachios. A June audit revealed Touchstone Pistachio Co. was missing 42,000 pounds of its namesake nuts, and Alberto Montemayor,...
Tulare County, CAWGAL

A nutty heist: Man accused of stealing 42,000 pounds of pistachios

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A suspect has been arrested after about 42,000 pounds of pistachios were stolen from a California farm this month. The Touchstone Pistachio Company during a recent routine audit discovered that thousands of pounds of pistachios had gone missing, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office. The department’s Agricultural Crimes Unit was then alerted to investigate the theft, KPIX-TV reported.
Public SafetySeattle Times

Thieves have been stealing truckloads of nuts, police say. The latest heist was 42,000 pounds of pistachios

As Touchstone Pistachio Company ran through its routine audit earlier this month, something wasn’t adding up. More than 42,000 pounds of pistachios had vanished. The company soon enlisted the Sheriff’s Office in Tulare County, California, for help and on Saturday, law enforcement officials said they had found the missing nuts and arrested the thief. Police said the culprit, Alberto Montemayor, 34, was hiding the pistachios in a tractor trailer parked in a nearby parking lot and then repackaging them to sell.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

This Is The First Time Vanilla Appeared In A Cookbook

Nothing says classic American summer like a vanilla ice cream cone. When the weather is hot and sticky, an appealing way to cool down is with a sweet, refreshing treat. Perhaps some ice cream lovers consider vanilla ice cream a bland choice when there are more creative offerings like peanut butter, cookie dough, or buttered pecan, but the flavor has a rich history that is anything but boring.
WorldNewsweek

Groom Dies At Wedding Altar in Front of Horrified Bride

A woman has described her heartache after her terminally ill finance died at the altar just minutes before they were due to get married. Alison Wynn, 38, was set to marry her partner of 21 years in the Scottish town of Saltcoats on June 25 when the tragedy occurred. Paul...
Fenton, MIPosted by
Banana 101.5

Fenton Car Dealership Not Allowed To Display American Flags

I think we are all familiar with rules. Some rules make sense, some not so much. This particular case is the later. According to the Tri County Times, LaFontaine Chrysler Dodge Ram in Fenton will not be allowed to display fifty five American flags on the dealership grounds. The plan was to hang the flags on light posts, but apparently that is a no go in the city of Fenton.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Frozen Chicken That Is Definitely Worth Your Money

Some foods win based on pure versatility. Frozen chicken is, without question, at the top of that all-star list. In a single sub-hour period, the absolute modern-day delicacy can be transformed from an inedible but also long-lasting freezer staple to any variety of meals. Throw it on a salad, chop it up and toss it with pasta, or even serve it solo as a well-seasoned main. You can't go wrong with the white meat specialty, especially considering just how practical it is in terms of both price and convenience.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Mashed

The True Story Behind This Viral McDonald's Mass Resignation TikTok

If there's one thing that the internet does well, it's ensuring that people never run out of behind-the-scenes footage of the fast food industry. According to Newsweek, certain videos that have been making the rounds of late demonstrate what appears to be several McDonald's staff members all deciding to leave their jobs at the same time. As per the Independent, a few videos have been shared online that seem to indicate that workers at a California McDonald's restaurant had a walk-out, leaving a sign on the door that read, "Everyone quit, we are closed."
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Miami condo rescuers face ‘heavy smell of bodies’, Israeli soldier helping with search says

An Israeli soldier helping with the relief effort in Surfside, Florida says rescue workers must contend with a number of obstacles, including the odor of corpses beneath the rubble.“They experience a heavy, heavy smell of bodies and to do the actions when you have that smell on the site is a very tough challenge,” Israeli Defense Forces Commander Elad Edri told The Floridian.Mr Edri is at the site of Champlain Towers South, an apartment building that collapsed last week, as part of the Israeli government’s effort to aid the rescue effort. The commander says he and other workers searching...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Surprising Restaurant Problem Caused By The Labor Shortage

Now that many dining restrictions are being lifted, with some restaurants even opening at full capacity, everyone is flocking to their favorite neighborhood joint to have the dine-in experience that was absent for much of last year. However, this desire to eat out again has not been timed nicely —...
AnimalsOne Green Planet

Dog Missing For Two Weeks Found Swimming in Bay

A dog that had been missing for 16 days was found swimming along the Jersey Shore, PEOPLE reported. Chunk, the missing golden retriever, had been lost for 16 days when he was spotted by state police. Two New Jersey state troopers on their shift early in the morning got an...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Can't Stand This Cheesy Kale Pesto

Usually, Costco can do no wrong in the eyes of its biggest fans. Aside from the discounts you get when you buy in bulk, there is the delicious and reopened food court, source of the $1.50 hot dog, and cult food favorites. Perhaps Costco thought they hit the sweet spot when they came across what promised to be a new and improved version of pesto sauce to offer shoppers. It says "delicious" on the label, and it's made with trendy kale and creamy white cheddar cheese, but it looks like it might be one of the company's infrequent missteps.
Rockford, ILPosted by
97ZOK

Rockford Doctor’s Cold Hard Truths About Covid Vaccines and Variants

Every couple weeks, The Steve Shannon Show checks in with SwedishAmerican's Dr. Bill Renk, to make sure you get good and truthful covid information. Thursday morning (7-01-21) was the first time we've chatted with Dr.Renk, a pediatrician with SwedishAmerican, since Illinois reached Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois plan. The...