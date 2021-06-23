The Massive Pistachio Heist That Has Everyone Talking

Usually, Costco can do no wrong in the eyes of its biggest fans. Aside from the discounts you get when you buy in bulk, there is the delicious and reopened food court, source of the $1.50 hot dog, and cult food favorites. Perhaps Costco thought they hit the sweet spot when they came across what promised to be a new and improved version of pesto sauce to offer shoppers. It says "delicious" on the label, and it's made with trendy kale and creamy white cheddar cheese, but it looks like it might be one of the company's infrequent missteps.