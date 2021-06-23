Netflix’s ‘Q-Force’ Adds Sean Hayes, David Harbour & More to Voice Cast (VIDEO)

At its core, “Q-Force” is about a team of LQBTQ+ spies trying to prove their worth to the American Intelligence Agency. According to Deadline, the plot centers around Agent Mary who is a top-performing member of the AIA, but is relegated to the obscure West Hollywood branch when he comes out as gay. There, he assembles his elite team and solves a case before the AIA accepts them as secret agents. However, they have to include the straight Agent Buck in their group and prove themselves as worthwhile members of the organization.