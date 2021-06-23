Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Does quantum physics explain why parcel delivery times are so vague?

New Scientist
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne minor consequence of the global pandemic has been the many hours spent indoors waiting for the doorbell to ring – often, once we have made it from the office stationery cupboard, to be left with a card saying they are sorry we were out, and that the parcel we were waiting for is now being redirected to a sorting office in one of the less fashionable outer London suburbs.

www.newscientist.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#Us News#Royal Mail#The Royal Mail#Eta#Twitter#Feedback#Gket#Australian#The Royal Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
eBay
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Science
News Break
Cats
Related
Astronomynanowerk.com

Kepler telescope glimpses population of free-floating planets

(Nanowerk News) Tantalising evidence has been uncovered for a mysterious population of "free-floating" planets, planets that may be alone in deep space, unbound to any host star. The results include four new discoveries that are consistent with planets of similar masses to Earth, published today in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society ("Kepler K2 Campaign 9 – I. Candidate short-duration events from the first space-based survey for planetary microlensing").
ChemistryAPS Physics

Stretching Solves a Mystery of Magic-Angle Graphene

Numerical simulations show that discrepancies between experiments on graphene bilayers can be attributed to tiny amounts of strain applied to the samples. Stacking two sheets of graphene and rotating one relative to the other by a certain "magic” angle induces in the system a rich array of phases, including superconductivity (see Viewpoint: Graphene Reveals its Strange Side). Experimentalists have been mapping these phases since 2018, when the idea of "twisted bilayer graphene" (TBG) was first introduced. But where some groups have found an insulating phase, others have observed a semimetal. Now, using numerical simulations, Daniel Parker at Harvard University and colleagues have identified strain as the crucial factor that could explain these different outcomes [1].
IndustryFlorida Star

New Ideas Reinventing Parcel Delivery In Australia

SYDNEY — James Chin Moody, chief executive officer of Sendle — an Australia-based carbon-neutral shipping service — reckons he could send a pack of Tim Tams from his door to Mt Everest using the parcel delivery service he founded. Yet the former Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization executive doesn’t employ a legion of transport workers from Australia to Nepal. The […]
Sciencearxiv.org

Strengthening practical continuous-variable quantum key distribution systems against measurement angular error

The optical phase shifter that constantly rotates the local oscillator phase is a necessity in continuous-variable quantum key distribution systems with heterodyne detection. In previous experimental implementations, the optical phase shifter is generally regarded as an ideal passive optical device that perfectly rotates the phase of the electromagnetic wave of $90^\circ$. However, the optical phase shifter in practice introduces imperfections, mainly the measurement angular error, which inevitably deteriorates the security of the practical systems. Here, we will give a concrete interpretation of measurement angular error in practical systems and the corresponding entanglement-based description. Subsequently, from the parameter estimation, we deduce the overestimated excess noise and the underestimated transmittance, which lead to a reduction in the final secret key rate. Simultaneously, we propose an estimation method of the measurement angular error. Next, the practical security analysis is provided in detail, and the effect of the measurement angular error and its corresponding compensation scheme are demonstrated. We conclude that measurement angular error severely degrades the security, but the proposed calibration and compensation method can significantly help improve the performance of the practical CV-QKD systems.
Sciencearxiv.org

Adiabatic Dynamical-Decoupling Based Control of Nuclear Spin Registers

The use of the nuclear spins surrounding electron spin qubits as quantum registers and long-lived memories opens the way to new applications in quantum information and biological sensing. Hence, there is a need for generic and robust forms of control of the nuclear registers. Although adiabatic gates are widely used in quantum information, they can become too slow to outpace decoherence. Here, we introduce a technique whereby adiabatic gates arise from the dynamical decoupling protocols that simultaneously extend coherence. We illustrate this pulse-based adiabatic control for nuclear spins around NV centers in diamond. We obtain a closed-form expression from Landau-Zener theory and show that it reliably describes the dynamics. By identifying robust Floquet states, we show that the technique enables polarisation, one-shot flips and state storage for nuclear spins. These results introduce a new control paradigm that combines dynamical decoupling with adiabatic evolution.
Sciencearxiv.org

On the Efficiency of Various Deep Transfer Learning Models in Glitch Waveform Detection in Gravitational-Wave Data

LIGO is considered the most sensitive and complicated gravitational experiment ever built. Its main objective is to detect the gravitational wave from the strongest events in the universe by observing if the length of its 4-kilometer arms change by a distance 10,000 times smaller than the diameter of a proton. Due to its sensitivity, LIGO is prone to the disturbance of external noises which affects the data being collected to detect the gravitational wave. These noises are commonly called by the LIGO community as glitches. The objective of this study is to evaluate the effeciency of various deep trasnfer learning models namely VGG19, ResNet50V2, VGG16 and ResNet101 to detect glitch waveform in gravitational wave data. The accuracy achieved by the said models are 98.98%, 98.35%, 97.56% and 94.73% respectively. Even though the models achieved fairly high accuracy, it is observed that all of the model suffered from the lack of data for certain classes which is the main concern found in the experiment.
Sciencearxiv.org

Micromotion minimization using Ramsey interferometry

We minimize the stray electric field in a linear Paul trap quickly and accurately, by applying interferometry pulse sequences to a trapped ion optical qubit. The interferometry sequences are sensitive to the change of ion equilibrium position when the trap stiffness is changed, and we use this to determine the stray electric field. The simplest pulse sequence is a two-pulse Ramsey sequence, and longer sequences with multiple pulses offer a higher precision. The methods allow the stray field strength to be minimized beyond state-of-the-art levels, with only modest experimental requirements. Using a sequence of nine pulses we reduce the 2D stray field strength to $(10.5\pm0.8)\,\mathrm{mV\,m^{-1}}$ in $11\,\mathrm{s}$ measurement time. The pulse sequences are easy to implement and automate, and they are robust against laser detuning and pulse area errors.
Physicsarxiv.org

Space-Time Duality between Quantum Chaos and Non-Hermitian Boundary Effect

Quantum chaos in hermitian systems concerns the sensitivity of long-time dynamical evolution to initial conditions. The skin effect discovered recently in non-hermitian systems reveals the sensitivity to the spatial boundary condition even deeply in bulk. In this letter, we show that these two seemingly different phenomena can be unified through space-time duality. The intuition is that the space-time duality maps unitary dynamics to non-unitary dynamics and exchanges the temporal direction and spatial direction. Therefore, the space-time duality can establish the connection between the sensitivity to the initial condition in the temporal direction and the sensitivity to the boundary condition in the spatial direction. Here we demonstrate this connection by studying the space-time duality of the out-of-time-ordered commutator in a concrete chaotic hermitian model. We show that the out-of-time-ordered commutator is mapped to a special two-point correlator in a non-hermitian system in the dual picture. For comparison, we show that this sensitivity disappears when the non-hermiticity is removed in the dual picture.
Physicsarxiv.org

Entanglement recycled quantum key distribution scheme without sifting over arbitrary long distance

Quantum key distribution(QKD) is an important area in quantum information theory. Nowadays, there are many protocols such as BB84 protocol, Lo-Chau's protocol and GR10 protocol. They usually require legitimated parties have the ability to create particles, using a sifting procedures (BB84, GR10), or must destroy entangled states (Lo-Chau). In this paper, we give a QKD scheme which can recycle entangled states and need not to run sifting procedures. The protocol use teleportation and mutual unbiased bases of qudits. Moreover, The scheme can be modified to add a third party who assumes all the states creating procedures and so the communicated parties need not to create states. This is in fact an entanglement distribution protocol. Also, the protocol can be modified for distributing key over arbitrary long distance. We compare our protocol with the previous protocols and discuss the security of it by corresponding to BB84 protocol.
WorldNew Scientist

Zero-covid countries need to adapt as delta variant surges

Three countries that were leading the world in the fight against covid-19 now appear to be losing control, with cases rising in Australia, Japan and South Korea. Their new waves are being caused by a combination of the delta variant, lapses in vigilance and low rates of vaccination, say experts, but do not fundamentally change what we know about how to get the virus under control.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Faster Search of Clustered Marked States with Lackadaisical Quantum Walks

The nature of discrete-time quantum walk in the presence of multiple marked states has been studied by Nahimovs and Rivosh. They introduced an exceptional configuration of clustered marked states $i.e.,$ if the marked states are arranged in a $\sqrt{k} \times \sqrt{k}$ cluster within a $\sqrt{N} \times \sqrt{N}$ grid, where $k=n^{2}$ and $n$ an odd integer. They showed that finding a single marked state among the multiple ones using quantum walk with AKR (Ambainis, Kempe and Rivosh) coin requires $\Omega(\sqrt{N} - \sqrt{k})$ time. Furthermore, Nahimov and Rivosh also showed that the Grover's coin can find the same configuration of marked state both faster and with higher probability compared to that with the AKR coin. In this article, we show that using lackadaisical quantum walk, a variant of a three-state discrete-time quantum walk on a line, the success probability of finding all the clustered marked states of this exceptional configuration is nearly 1 with smaller run-time. We also show that the weights of the self-loop suggested for multiple marked states in the state-of-the-art works are not optimal for this exceptional configuration of clustered mark states. We propose a range of weights of the self-loop from which only one can give the desired result for this configuration.
MarketsSentinel

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Cleveron, InPost, Bell and Howell, Winnsen Industry

The latest study released on the Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
IndustryTravelPulse

Why Supplier Hold Times Are So Long

It’s true. Supplier hold times are longer than usual right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hold times for travel suppliers are currently taking three to four times as long due to COVID-19. Many agents are even spending hours on the phone just to make a simple reservation change. The more agents don’t know about a travel product or a place where they’re sending their client, the longer they can expect to spend on the phone with a supplier. This in turn transpires into a backlog of hold time. I know so many tour operators that have been on a hiring frenzy and still cannot keep up with the hold times!
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Video: Why are there so many COVID variants showing up now and what does it portend for the future?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. On November 5, 2020, the United Kingdom went into lockdown in an attempt to control a spike in COVID-19 cases. If you look at the charts overall, the lockdown seemed to work. However, infections in Kent, an area outside of London, were still rising.
ScienceAPS physics

Learning from Physics Experiments with Quantum Computers: Applications in Muon Spectroscopy

Computational physics is an important tool for analyzing, verifying, and—at times—replacing physical experiments. Nevertheless, simulating quantum systems and analyzing quantum data has so far resisted an efficient classical treatment in full generality. While programmable quantum systems have been developed to address this challenge, the resources required for classically intractable problems still lie beyond our reach. In this work, we consider a new target for quantum-simulation algorithms; analyzing the data arising from physics experiments—specifically, muon-spectroscopy experiments. These experiments can be used to probe the quantum interactions present in condensed-matter systems. However, fully analyzing their results can require classical computational resources scaling exponentially with the simulated system size, which can limit our understanding of the studied system. We show that this task may be a natural fit for the coming generations of quantum computers. We use classical emulations of our quantum algorithm on systems of up to 29 qubits to analyze real experimental data, and to estimate both the near-term and error-corrected resources required for our proposal. We find that our algorithm exhibits good noise resilience, stemming from our desire to extract global parameters from a fitted curve, rather than targeting any individual data point. In some respects, our fault tolerant resource estimates go further than some prior work in quantum simulation, by estimating the resources required to solve a complete task, rather than just to run a given circuit. Taking the overhead of observable measurement and calculating multiple datapoints into account, we find that significant challenges still remain if our algorithm is to become practical for analyzing muon-spectroscopy data.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Quantum Computing: Quantum Gates Explained

Like graphics chips, quantum computers can be seen as coprocessors and will not replace traditional computers, but complement them. Nevertheless, there are many potential fields of application, and hopes are high: Time-critical optimization problems faced by navigation and traffic control systems, for example, as well as AI, materials research and medicine: the simulation of molecules and proteins is difficult for classic computers, among other things because here quantum mechanical effects play a role. Quantum computers use precisely such effects for calculation – and can use them. This makes them much better suited for simulating such systems.
WorldBirmingham Star

South African scientists explain why they make time for science festivals

Science festivals across the world attract millions of visitors every year. They are typically busy, buzzing events: visitors stroll through interactive displays, enjoy science-themed shows and popular science talks and take part in hands-on workshops. These events appeal to different groups of people for different reasons. For adults, they provide...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Recently Discovered Letter Written by Albert Einstein Discusses Link Between Physics and Biology – Seven Decades Before Evidence Emerges

Previously Unknown Letter Reveals Einstein’s Thinking on Bees, Birds and Physics. The 1949 letter by the physicist and Nobel laureate discusses bees, birds, and whether new physics principles could come from studying animal senses. It’s a position still being realized within physics to this day, with a growing body of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy