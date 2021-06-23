Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

LEGO Masters Season 2: Jack and Dawn Reveal Biggest Surprises, What They Would Change, and More

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring week 2 of LEGO Masters, the contestants were charged with crafting an action-movie tyle hero shot out of LEGO bricks, and the competition produced some really unique builds. That included the display from fan favorites Dawn and Jack, who created not just a jewelry store set to explode but went all out in creating a neighborhood that felt incredibly true to life. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to keep them from leaving the competition, but ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to them after the episode, where we talked all about the one-of-a-kind experience of being on the show, what they might do differently if they could start the build over, and more!

comicbook.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Masters#Lego Ideas#Lego Bricks#Camera#Lego Masters#The Jewelry Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Lego
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesEW.com

Jack's fate revealed ahead of Virgin River's season 3 premiere

On Thursday, Netflix dropped a new clip (below) from season 3 of Virgin River revealing Jack (Martin Henderson) to be doing just fine after being shot in a season finale cliffhanger. Or at least, fine, physically. Given that Jack already suffers from PTSD, we're willing to bet the emotional recovery will make up a portion of this season.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

LEGO Masters USA host Will Arnett teases future series of the show

LEGO Masters USA host Will Arnett has chatted with Digital Spy about the future of the series. A spin-off of Channel 4's excellent competition pits the best mini-brick builders in the world against each other in some truly creative challenges – such as creating original theme park ideas or making their own Star Wars droid.
Video GamesIGN

Leak Reveals the Biggest LEGO Mario Set So Far

LEGO Super Mario fans look set to be in for another wallet-busting ride as the latest LEGO Super Mario toy sets has been leaked early – and it's the biggest one we've seen yet. A product listing for a Bowser's Airship set was put up early on Amazon Australia, likely...
EntertainmentGeekTyrant

Talking LEGO with Tim and Zach from LEGO MASTERS

Last week on LEGO Masters, the competitors had to create a structure that could stand up to the Brickter Scale. The stronger the building, the better the team fared. Also, the buildings had to be at least 4 feet tall. At the end of the day, three teams came in at the bottom with buildings falling apart at an 8 and one of those teams was eliminated from the competition. Tim & Zach, the father and son duo, were sadly the ones to leave. Fox gave me the opportunity to ask the pair a couple of questions and I’ve shared them below.
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – LEGO Masters Season 2 – Moto and Paras

Tai Freligh interviews this week’s eliminated LEGO Masters contestants…. Hosted by actor and producer Will Arnett, season two of LEGO Masters airs every Tuesday (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, bringing imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Once again, teams of two will compete against each other in even more ambitious brick-building challenges – including an earthquake tower challenge, a demolition derby, a LEGO fashion show and more – to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur LEGO builders. Each week, Flickering Myth’s Tai Freligh will be chatting with the eliminated contestants. This week Tai talks with Moto and Paras about their time on the show, lessons learned and more about the build that ended their time on the show.
TV & VideosTODAY.com

Will Arnett talks ‘Lego Masters’ series, ‘SmartLess’ podcast and his deep voice

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Will Arnett talks to Willie Geist about the new season of his reality competition series, “Lego Masters.” When he’s not building (or smashing) Lego creations, Arnett is co-hosting the “SmartLess” podcast with fellow “Arrested Development” star Jason Bateman and actor Sean Hayes. Beyond the podcast, Arnett has become one of the most sought-after voices in Hollywood and advertising.
TV & VideosComicBook

Loki Pays Perfect Homage to The Character’s Classic Comics Costume

Full spoilers for this week's Loki below! Marvel fans may have had their jaw drop more than once in this week's episode of the Disney+ original series Loki, not the least of which is because of its mid-credits scene. As the episode came to a close fans were surprised to find Tom Hiddleston's god of mischief be pruned by the TVA, seemingly deleted from reality forever. When that clip after the first batch of credits begins we see that not only is Hiddleston still alive but that he's not alone, and he's not the only Loki in the world.
TV & VideosComicBook

Amazon's Lord of the Rings Star Says Series Is Something "People Have Never Seen"

Peter Jackson's original Lord of the Rings trilogy was unlike anything moviegoers had ever seen before when the first film was released back in 2001. The new Amazon TV series based on J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved world, which is currently in production, appears to be aiming for the same kind of effect with audiences. To borrow a phrase from the one and only John Hammond, Amazon is sparing no expense when it comes to The Lord of the Rings.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Makes Big Time Keepers Revelation in Episode 4

Fans of Marvel's Loki have been waiting for the acclaimed series to address the mysterious Time Keepers, the omnipresent beings that have only been addressed on the show to this point. In the fourth episode of Loki Season 1, which was released on Wednesday morning, fans finally got their wish. If you've been waiting for information about the Time Keepers, boy does "The Nexus Event" really deliver. Thanks to a pretty massive reveal at the end of the episode, we now know more about the Time Keepers than ever before.
TV SeriesComicBook

Stranger Things Star Says Stakes in Season 4 Are "Higher Than Ever"

Out of all of the ever-growing number of Netflix originals, fans are particularly excited to see how Season 4 of Stranger Things comes together. The hit genre series has taken a little bit longer than usual to return with new episodes, as the COVID-19 pandemic stopped production last year. According to a new interview with series star Sadie Sink, the wait on the season will be well worth the wait. As the actress, who plays Max on the series, recently told Collider, the new batch of episodes will be "something really amazing."
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki End Credits Scene Reveals Game-Changing Twist in Episode 4

Loki episode 4 includes the series' first end credits scene, and like the best Marvel Studios post-credits button scene moments, it brings a game-changing twist! (No Spoilers) That's all we'll say here, up top, as many viewers may have been left in too much of a state of shock from all the other big revelations in Loki Episode 4 to hang around for the end credits scene. But do not miss this! The final scene of Loki episode 4 is both a crucial epilogue to the story and a geektastic Marvel deep-cut that will have casual Marvel Cinematic Universe fans scrambling for answers. Nuff Said.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Bosch' Season 7 Star Jamie Hector Reveals Series End 'Holds a Lot of Surprises' (Exclusive)

Bosch Season 7 has officially debuted on Amazon Prime Video and series star Jamie Hector says the show's final outing "holds a lot of surprises." The new season is the end of the road for Bosch on Amazon, though IMDb TV has picked up its spinoff following the continued adventures of Titus Welliver's Detective Harry Bosch. Speaking exclusively to PopCulture.com, Hector shared the hardest part of Bosch ending has nothing to do with his character, Detective Jerry Edgar, but rather in how he finds it "harder to say goodbye to the team."