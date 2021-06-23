LEGO Masters Season 2: Jack and Dawn Reveal Biggest Surprises, What They Would Change, and More

During week 2 of LEGO Masters, the contestants were charged with crafting an action-movie tyle hero shot out of LEGO bricks, and the competition produced some really unique builds. That included the display from fan favorites Dawn and Jack, who created not just a jewelry store set to explode but went all out in creating a neighborhood that felt incredibly true to life. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to keep them from leaving the competition, but ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to them after the episode, where we talked all about the one-of-a-kind experience of being on the show, what they might do differently if they could start the build over, and more!