Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms Release Date, Box Art Revealed
As revealed last week, a sequel to Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge called Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms is set to release this summer from Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with Mortal Kombat franchise stewards NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Today, it was announced that the upcoming animated film will officially release on Digital, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack on August 31st. Additionally, the box art for the upcoming title was revealed.comicbook.com