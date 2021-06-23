Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms Release Date, Box Art Revealed

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs revealed last week, a sequel to Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge called Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms is set to release this summer from Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with Mortal Kombat franchise stewards NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Today, it was announced that the upcoming animated film will officially release on Digital, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack on August 31st. Additionally, the box art for the upcoming title was revealed.

comicbook.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortal Kombat#Netherrealm Studios#Interactive Entertainment#Digital#Blu Ray#Realms#Earthrealm#Stryker#Creative Consultant#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Comics
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Arts
Related
RetailNintendo World Report

Cyber Hook Reveals June 24 Release Date

The announcement train is rolling again. Next week will feature a whole lotta grappling. Graffiti Games have tabbed June 24 as the release date for the 3D platformer Cyber Hook. Originally announced last year, the grid-themed game will retail for US$14.99 or equivalent. More gameplay can be found in the...
TV SeriesComicBook

Castlevania Cosplay Bites Down Into Season Four's Alucard

Castlevania's fourth season has come and gone, bringing to an end the story of Trevor Belmont, Sypha, and the son of Dracula, but one fan has honored Alucard with a striking interpretation of the half-human, half-vampire. Following the season two finale that saw the vampire slayer's actually managing to defeat, and kill, the lord of the vampires, the subsequent two seasons in the Netflix series have followed the protagonists attempting to stop the resurrection of Dracula while also battling against scores of new creatures of the night that are threatening humanity every time the sun sets.
TV SeriesComicBook

Titans Season 3 Official Release Date Revealed

Titans Season 3's official release date has been revealed. Titans Season 3 will premiere on HBO Max on August 12th; we knew the new season would arrive in August sometime, but it's only in EW's new feature that we get the exact release date. This new season of Titans is highly anticipated by fans, in part, because the HBO Max streaming service will bring Titans to a much wider audience than the DC Universe streaming service ever did. The other part of fans' excitement is all the new DC Comics characters that will be coming to the screen in Titans Season 3 - and there are quite a few of them.
Video Gamescriticalhit.net

Mortal Kombat: Scorpion’s Revenge sequel coming later this year

We’re living in a glorious age where Mortal Kombat’s best movies easily outnumber its more infamously awful takes on the classic fighting game franchise. Cheesy as it may be, 1995’s Mortal Kombat is still a rock-solid PG-13 blast of fun and this year’s reboot added some of the ol’ claret while retaining the wicked humour of the series.
Video GamesComicBook

New Demon Slayer Game Confirms Western Release with New Story Trailer

Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles is heading West with Sega confirming on Thursday plans to release the game in North America and in Europe. The game based on the anime and the Mugen Train movie will launch on October 15th and will be playable on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. A new story trailer featuring the Demon Slayer cast was released alongside the announcement to prep fans and newcomers for the release.
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Unite Release Date Revealed

Pokemon Unite will be released on the Nintendo Switch in July, with a mobile release planned for September. The Pokemon Company revealed that its upcoming MOBA-style Pokemon game Pokemon UNITE will be released in July on the Nintendo Switch, following a "Network Test" for the game on June 24-26 in Japan. After the game is released on the Nintendo Switch, The Pokemon Company plans to release a mobile version of the game for Android and mobile devices in September. The game is free-to-download, although players can spend money to purchase costumes for their Pokemon characters and other cosmetic perks.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘Mortal Kombat’ Actor Hiroyuki Sanada Joins ‘John Wick Chapter 4’

Keanu Reeves is of course coming back for John Wick: Chapter 4, with the cast thus far also including singer Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen (Ip Man, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Bill Skarsgård (It, It: Chapter Two, “Castle Rock”), and Shamier Anderson (Stowaway). Today, Deadline reports that Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat) has also signed on to star.
ComicsSiliconera

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles English Release Revealed

We already knew that an English Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles version would appear in 2021. Now, we know more about the Sega release. The fighter based on the anime and manga will show up outside Japan on October 15, 2021. Though, if someone buys the Digital Deluxe Edition, they can start playing on October 13, 2021.
Video GamesTVOvermind

This Video of Trick Shots is Just Like Scorpion from Mortal Kombat

If there’s one weapon out there that people don’t fully understand or even think is that useful, it’s the rope dart. Well, there are a number of weapons that fit that description, but the rope dart is one that looks as though it might be a little too impractical. In the hands of a skilled practitioner, though this weapon can be downright lethal since much like any weapon, practice and precision are absolutely necessary to the success that one can have with it. But if anyone has ever taken the time to notice, this weapon has been popular in Mortal Kombat by one of the most loved players, Scorpion, and despite his being a chain and blade version of this weapon, his skill with it is still amazing enough to have gained a legion of fans. But in real life, the rope dart is usually a long length of rope attached to a weighted end that’s swung about and used as a type of bludgeon, or, depending on the attachment, as a flying instrument of death that can be just as dangerous for the user as their opponents. When it comes to using a rope dart for trick shots though it’s amazing to watch.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Mortal Kombat Fans Freaking Out Over New Animated Movie

We’re still waiting on confirmation of a sequel to the recent live-action reboot, which is surely only a formality after the film was described as a “top asset” by one WarnerMedia executive, but Mortal Kombat fans are at least getting a follow up to the franchise’s last feature-length animated adventure.
Video GamesPCGamesN

This Doom mod lets you play Mortal Kombat 2

Someone has brought the fist and foot flinging action of Mortal Kombat 2 to Doom. Mod creator Doomero has been working on this one for more than a year, releasing what they consider to be the full version earlier this month. Doomero’s appropriately named Mortal Kombat DooM mod comes with...
ComicsComicBook

Avatar: The Last Airbender McFarlane Toys Figures Are On Sale Now

This is an exciting time for Avatar: The Last Airbender fans. First and foremost, a new production studio has been launched with the original creators to develop animated shows and movies. Netflix is also moving forward with their live-action series. To top it all off, McFarlane Toys has released a magnificent collection of figures that have just gone up for pre-order.
ComicsSiliconera

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Will Follow Story Leading Up to Mugen Train

Aniplex has revealed that the single player mode for Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles will follow Tanjiro’s story up until the beginning of the Mugen Train storyline. Additionally, a newly released story mode trailer gives a glimpse into what the single-player gameplay will look like in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles. It also revealed that the versus mode will feature a total of 18 characters, some of which will be unlockable early by purchasing the special editions.
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Opens Pre-Orders for Complete Manga Box Set

Demon Slayer's manga might be over, with the adventures of Tanjiro and his demon-hunting friends coming to a close last year, but fans of the wildly popular Shonen series will have an opportunity to revisit or read for the first time, the series created by Koyoharu Gotouge this fall. The Complete Box Set (Amazon) will collect all twenty-three volumes of the manga series which has become so beloved among anime fans, that it has managed to dethrone the juggernaut of One Piece when it comes to overall manga sales.