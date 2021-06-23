Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms Release Date, Box Art Revealed

If there’s one weapon out there that people don’t fully understand or even think is that useful, it’s the rope dart. Well, there are a number of weapons that fit that description, but the rope dart is one that looks as though it might be a little too impractical. In the hands of a skilled practitioner, though this weapon can be downright lethal since much like any weapon, practice and precision are absolutely necessary to the success that one can have with it. But if anyone has ever taken the time to notice, this weapon has been popular in Mortal Kombat by one of the most loved players, Scorpion, and despite his being a chain and blade version of this weapon, his skill with it is still amazing enough to have gained a legion of fans. But in real life, the rope dart is usually a long length of rope attached to a weighted end that’s swung about and used as a type of bludgeon, or, depending on the attachment, as a flying instrument of death that can be just as dangerous for the user as their opponents. When it comes to using a rope dart for trick shots though it’s amazing to watch.