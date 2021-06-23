If you like foosball, then you're in luck because soon you'll be able to put yourself on the field and play the game because Eaton Rapids is putting in a human foosball field.

"If you were to imagine yourself in the movie Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. And you find yourself dropped into a foosball table. That's what Eaton Rapids is bringing," said the quality of life director Lindsey Zeller.

Courtesy of Lindsey Zeller Crews are working on the human foosball field in Eaton Rapids.

So, let's break down how it works. If you want to play all you have to do is show up. You can have up to nine people on each team. And the rest is just like regular foosball, except with your body. You hold onto the bar, kick the ball, and try to score a goal.

The field is at Howe Memorial Field in Eaton Rapids. It's currently under construction ahead of its planned opening next month.

The support beams are up, the surface is painted, and they're working on installing the bars and then the walls.

Courtesy of Lindsey Zeller Human foosball fields are coming to Eaton Rapids

Zeller said the field should be done by the second week of July.

Howe Memorial Filed used to be home to a basketball court and skatepark, but that was moved.

Courtesy of Lindsey Zeller There will be two human foosball fields at Howe Memorial Field.

"We essentially had this concert slab. And during that meeting, it was brought up that somebody had visited the Brighton recreation area and had played human foosball there and said that 'it was a total blast, it was so much fun.' And so, we started looking online and looking at other videos," Zeller said. "And watching the fun that people had while playing this game and thought this was a great opportunity for us to bring something different."

Courtesy of Deb Stuart Brighton human foosball field

The Brighton Recreation area put in a human foosball field about ten years ago in the play area in the Bishop Lake Campground.

"They enjoy it. It's a nice fun activity for them to do as a group. And you can have all ages at the same time," said the park ranger for Brighton Recreation Area Deb Stuart.

When everything is complete, the space in Eaton Rapids will have two foosball fields along with Four Square and larger-than-life Tic-Tac-Toe.

