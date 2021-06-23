Five Can’t Miss Titles From Fantasia Fest’s Second Wave (Plus A Surprise Screening)
The Fantasia International Film Festival has announced its second wave of programming for the upcoming 25th edition. The festival will again be a virtual event, and will run from August 5-25th of this year. As always, it will include scheduled screenings and premieres, panels, and workshops, with films once again hosted on the leading-edge platform created by Festival Scope and Shift72. As the summer approaches, Fantasia organizers will be following advice from local health authorities in Montreal with respect to the possibility of adding a limited range of physical events as well.www.forbes.com