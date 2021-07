Nearly 75,000 people moved to North Texas in 2020, at a time when supply chain issues and the soaring cost of lumber slowed the construction of new homes. “A lot of people, when they think of buying a house, they think of what they see on TV: that we’re going to pick out a bunch, whichever one we like the best, that’s the one that we’re going to jump on and hopefully win,” McKinney-based realtor Jared Tye said.