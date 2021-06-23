Shania Twain Really Wants To Sing With Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Apparently, we aren't the only ones who are obsessed with Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani as a couple. Superstar Shania Twain loves them so much, she'd love nothing more than to sing in a trio with the two performers. Talk about the country music crossover we never knew we needed! If Shania Twain wants to collaborate, we can only hope that Shelton and Stefani are up for it! We have a feeling that they'd definitely put something together that would appeal to not only major fans of the two country artists, but Stefani's fanbase as well. We'd honestly be over the moon for a duet with Shelton, but adding his bride into the mix is just extra exciting to think about.