Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Shania Twain Really Wants To Sing With Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

By Courtney Fox
Posted by 
Wide Open Country
Wide Open Country
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apparently, we aren't the only ones who are obsessed with Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani as a couple. Superstar Shania Twain loves them so much, she'd love nothing more than to sing in a trio with the two performers. Talk about the country music crossover we never knew we needed! If Shania Twain wants to collaborate, we can only hope that Shelton and Stefani are up for it! We have a feeling that they'd definitely put something together that would appeal to not only major fans of the two country artists, but Stefani's fanbase as well. We'd honestly be over the moon for a duet with Shelton, but adding his bride into the mix is just extra exciting to think about.

www.wideopencountry.com
Community Policy
Wide Open Country

Wide Open Country

Nashville, TN
27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Country celebrates our country roots, from country music in all forms, mainstream radio hits and twangy tunes, to country lifestyle, cowboy hat etiquette and all. To us, it's more than just music, it’s a country life.

 https://www.wideopencountry.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Shania Twain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blake And Gwen#Entertainment Tonight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicHello Magazine

Shania Twain shares bedroom snapshot to mark special occasion

Shania Twain posted a sweet snapshot on Monday paying tribute to Lionel Richie on his birthday. "Happy Birthday @lionelrichie" the country superstar captioned the throwback, which shows the two of them sitting in a bedroom with recording equipment behind them. "You have my endless love!!" WATCH: Shania Twain rocks a...
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Gwen Stefani's fans can't believe their eyes over her new hairdo

Gwen Stefani is a chameleon when it comes to her looks and is easily able to adapt to anything, and she amazed her fans as she debuted a fierce new hairstyle. The singer kept most of her signature blonde locks, but she also added some black streaks to segment her 'do, and it looked incredible.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

'White Liar': The Story Behind Miranda Lambert's Small Town Scandal

Small town stories and country music always seem to work perfectly together. When Miranda Lambert and her friend Natalie Hemby sat down to write 'White Liar,' they knew this combination would make the song a country hit. The song, as well as the story in the music video, is about a woman calling out her fiance on their wedding day for cheating -- come to find out in the bridge, she's been cheating too -- with the best man.
Las Vegas, NVHello Magazine

Shania Twain's appearance causes a stir in new photo

Shania Twain shared exciting news on Instagram recently but it was her appearance which sparked a major reaction. The country music star thrilled fans when she announced tickets for her new Las Vegas residency had gone on sale. Shania shared an official poster for Let’s Go on social media in...
MusicPosted by
92.9 The Bull

Top 5 Shania Twain Music Videos

Shania Twain, one of the world's best-selling artists, is the whole package: an enviable singing voice, sassy personality, gorgeous looks and top-notch country-pop hits. The now-55-year-old shines in everything she does, from releasing diamond-certified albums to holding down a critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency ... and even carrying the Olympic torch!
MusicTODAY.com

Gwen Stefani's throwback pics of her with her brother are too sweet

Gwen Stefani's older brother, Eric, is celebrating his birthday Thursday, and she knows just how to mark the occasion: with awesome throwback pictures of the two of them!. The musician, former "Voice" coach and future Mrs. Blake Shelton posted two adorable pictures of herself and Eric, who turned 54, on Instagram (be sure to swipe to see both):
MusicPosted by
95.3 Big Kat

Blake Shelton Through the Years [PICTURES]

Since 2001, Blake Shelton has worked hard to make a name for himself, both in country music and in the musical world as a whole. Between his long consecutive No. 1 singles and spot as a judge on The Voice -- and the tabloids' fascination with his personal life -- Shelton is easily one of the most recognizable artists out there.
NFL995qyk.com

Gwen Stefani Shares Bridal Shower Photos On Social Media

Gwen Stefani, who is preparing for her marriage to Blake Shelton, shared photos of her surprise bridal shower in an Insta story post which has since been deleted. She posted a series of images that read. “I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate. I’m getting married!”. Stefani also shared...
Musicnowdecatur.com

Quickies: Gwen Stefani, Miley Cyrus + Lady Gaga!

GWEN STEFANI SHARES SNAP FROM BRIDAL SHOWER: Gwen Stefani was honored by friends and family at an intimate bridal shower last week. On Friday June 11th, the former No Doubt singer shared a snap of the event with the caption, “She’s Getting Marriiieeeed.” According to E!, her family “kidnapped” her to take her to the party. Her fiance, Blake Shelton told the Today show in March that the wedding will take place this summer.
NFL995qyk.com

Looks Like Blake And Gwen May Have Already Gotten Married!

There is a buzz in Nashville – people talking about Blake Shelton and Gwen Stafani. We’ve been waiting and waiting for these two to finally walk down the aisle. Well, maybe the joke is on us and they already GOT married! Reporters at Page Six spotted Stefani wearing a diamond wedding band paired with her engagement ring in a picture of her, Blake and her son in California.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani May Have Secretly Gotten Married & These Photos Prove It

The word on the street is Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are married, and there are photos that make us convinced they had a secret wedding. Blake and Gwen, who met on season 7 of The Voice in 2014 and started dating in 2015, got engaged in October 2020. “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!” Blake captioned an Instagram photo at the time of him and Gwen kissing. Gwen posted the same picture with the note, “@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx.”
CelebritiesJezebel

This Is What Gwen Stefani's Fabled Bridal Shower Looked Like

Gwen Stefani literally got “kidnapped” this week. Why? Well, she’s getting married, and that’s just what families do in the name of heterosexual wedding traditions. On Instagram Stories Thursday, the singer revealed she’d been “kidnapped by family to celebrate that I’m getting married!” Her wedding to Blake Shelton is reportedly sometime this summer, although the couple has eagerly left fans and haters on their tippy-toes with the specifics.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Blake Shelton Kept Adam Levine From Rejoining ‘The Voice’?

Is Blake Shelton to blame for Adam Levine leaving The Voice? One story from last year believes Shelton and Gwen Stefani conspired to keep Levine off the show. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Choose Between Gwen & Adam’. According to In Touch, Blake Shelton had to pick a side between Stefani and...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Gwen Stefani Celebrates Blake Shelton’s 45th Birthday with Surprise Party

Happy birthday, Blake Shelton! Gwen Stefani celebrated her fiancé's 45th birthday by throwing him a surprise birthday party at home, surrounded by family and friends. Stefani took to Instagram Friday to share some sweet snaps from the celebration, including the soon-to-be married couple sharing a celebratory smooch. "Celebrating my besties...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Spark Secret Wedding Rumors After Her New Photo Update

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton sent their legion of fans in a frenzy as a new snap hinted that the two lovebirds might have had a secret wedding. Country crooner Blake Shelton and his girlfriend, singer Gwen Stefani have been an item for half a decade after meeting on "The Voice," as judges. Their relationship has been worth the admirations it has garnered owing to its power couple attributes.
CelebritiesPopSugar

If This Is Gwen Stefani's Wedding Band, It's Certainly For the Coolest of Brides

Whether or not Gwen Stefani is wearing her official wedding band underneath her engagement ring from Blake Shelton is yet to be determined. The couple have not yet publicly confirmed that they've tied the knot, though details about their nuptials have suggested the event will take place later this summer at Blake's own chapel on his Oklahoma ranch. Gwen recently held an intimate bridal shower with friends and family, and now, photos from a weekend outing are leading fans to believe Gwen and Blake secretly wed. Beneath her sparkler, Gwen wore a mixed-cut diamond band that drew attention to the two smaller stones that flank the large emerald on her engagement ring.