How Four Women Dealt With Postpartum Hair Loss
Pregnancy comes with a whole host of changes and not just to a woman’s body. Many women are also lucky to experience thicker, more lustrous hair due to a rise in estrogen and progesterone levels and a rise in blood volume. However, what goes up, must come down, and once these hormones level out following childbirth, this extra hair tends to fall out or ‘shed’ which can be upsetting and stressful for already-exhausted new moms. The good news is, in most cases, postpartum hair loss is completely normal, and it doesn’t last forever. We talked to four curly women about their experiences of postpartum hair loss and how they dealt with it.www.naturallycurly.com