How Four Women Dealt With Postpartum Hair Loss

I will never forget the first time my thinning hairline hit me in the face with an openhanded, five-finger slap. It was in February of 2014, the spring semester of my freshman year in (undergraduate) college. I was only 19 at the time. A then-football teammate of mine and I had placed a bet on the upcoming Super Bowl XLVIII. I had all of my marbles placed on the Denver Broncos, led by future Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning. My teammate, on the other hand, had his own on the opposing Seattle Seahawks. At the time, we both had decently long hair, so we placed them on the line. Winner keeps his hair, and shaves the head of the losers’ — a classic, No.1 buzz cut.