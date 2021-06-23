What The Hell Is Going On In The Collectible Comics Market?

Marvel’s in the process of collecting every Silk story in complete editions. This is likely in part because Silk made her return earlier this year with a new series, but she’s also one of the strongest new heroes to come out of Marvel in years. The first complete collection proved Silk is a character that can stand on her own two feet and in the second complete collection the character continues to grow and find her footing as her own kind of hero. Now collected for the first time, fans can get 336 more pages of Silk from her appearances in an Amazing Spider-Man & Silk four-part story, and her various appearances in other books too.